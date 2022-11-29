Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody

A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation.

Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office said multiple victims throughout those three counties provided advanced payment to Pirl. After providing the funds to him, authorities said he never started any of the projects.

The sheriff’s office said they found Pirl in a parking lot in Smithton. He was believed to be living out of his car in an attempt to elude capture.

