Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work

A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday.

“It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road.

He paid to have a retaining wall put in, but was left with a big bill and huge mess.

The contractor in question is Eric Stasiowski of Perfection Contracting.

It wasn’t just that he didn’t finish the work. According to the criminal complaint, Rindt’s property suffered “catastrophic damage.”

“The one guy told me that if I don’t have this resolved by winter freeze, thaw cycle, that it could be imminent, catastrophic failure of the foundation of my home, which is nothing that you want to hear,” Rindt said.

Stasiowski faces seven felony charges in Allegheny County. We’ve also learned he faces a similar felony charge out of Beaver County.

Meanwhile, Rindt is out more than $40,000.

“It’s terrible. I just hope it doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

