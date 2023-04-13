Local contractor charged for allegedly accepting payments, not completing work

A New Kensington-based contractor is facing charges for allegedly accepting payments but never doing the work.

Penn Hills couple Mary and Tom Karlheim have been in a lengthy battle with a contractor trying to get their money back for a job they say he never even started.

“It hurts that somebody would take advantage of us,” Mary told 11 News Wednesday.

“I’ve dealt with contractors over the years many times. [I] haven’t had an issue like this before,” added Mary’s husband, Tom.

On Wednesday, Penn Hills police filed charges against New Kensington-based contractor Dennis Eror, of First Choice Brick Pointing and Restoration.

“I’d like to hopefully get our money back,” Tom said. “We’ll see.”

The Karlheims say they first met with Eror last May and paid him a $1,250 deposit in June.

He was supposed to fix a five-foot crack in their chimney and repair the brick facade on their front porch later that month.

“June 24 came and went. No contact,” Tom explained.

Then three days later, Eror told the Karlheims he’d come the next day.

“Well, tomorrow came and went,” Tom said. “[Eror] said, ‘I’ll be by the next day.’ That day came and went. And it went on and on and on like this for a couple months.”

On August 1, the Karlheims filed a civil suit and explained their situation to police in hopes of pursuing criminal charges.

In September, they had a different contractor complete the brickwork, which cost less than the deposit they put down with Eror.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Eror’s company receives an F grade and is not BBB accredited.

Court filings show he was criminally charged in Forest Hills in December with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

Court record show he was also civilly sued by a Pittsburgh homeowner in November for $900 plus court costs.

The Karlheims want to see Eror held accountable.

“I don’t want this to happen to other people either, so if they can bring this guy up on charges and prevent anybody else from utilizing his services, and hopefully if I get my money back, that would be a wonderful thing,” Tom said.

Story continues

As of Wednesday night, Eror had not yet been taken into custody.

11 News tried to get in contact with him but has not heard back.

