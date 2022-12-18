Local corporate giants Ingersoll Rand, Trane make Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Ingersoll Rand Inc. joins Trane Technologies plc as the only Charlotte-area companies on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

It is the first year on the index for Davidson-based Ingersoll Rand. It moved its headquarters to Charlotte in March 2020 after completing a transaction to acquire the industrial operations of the predecessor Ingersoll-Rand plc.

Trane Technologies has been on the index 10 times, all but one of them as Ingersoll Rand. It was on the disposition side of the Reverse Morris Trust transaction that sent its industrial businesses to a company called Gardner Denver Co., which became the new Ingersoll Rand.

