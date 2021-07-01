Local Cosby survivor reacts to news of overturned sexual assault conviction

Jul. 1—Patte O'Connor received a text message from her friend and neighbor just before 1 p.m. Wednesday: "Did you know Cosby just got off?"

For a minute, she was shocked. Then she became hysterical.

"Angry doesn't even begin to describe how I feel," Ms. O'Connor said. "I couldn't even put into words how I feel."

Bill Cosby, "America's Dad," the man who Ms. O'Connor said sexually assaulted her in 1984, walked out of prison Wednesday, after serving nearly three years of a three to 10-year sentence after he was convicted on charges he drugged and molested Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge the celebrity and threw out his sexual assault conviction. The court also barred any further prosecution.

"This is shocking. Shocking," Ms. O'Connor said.

The Sylvania Township resident first spoke publicly in 2019 about her 1984 encounter with Cosby. Before then, she was simply known as Jane Doe No. 6 — one of 12 unnamed Cosby victims — listed in a civil suit Ms. Constand filed against the comedian.

In October, 1984, Ms. O'Connor was 24 and recently out of graduate school at Bowling Green State University near her hometown of Toledo. She was working as the assistant director of student activities at Clemson University in South Carolina, and Cosby was headlining a night of performances lined up for homecoming weekend.

Ms. O'Connor was assigned to be the comedian's hostess for the day.

She remembers picking him up, stopping at a local restaurant to pick up some food, and going back to his hotel room. She remembers him offering her alcohol from a gift basket the university had placed in his room, calling her parents together so they could say "hi," and then laying down.

She remembers Cosby kissing her on the mouth, and she remembers saying, "no."

Her next memory is from some time later, when the sharp ring of the hotel phone jolted her awake in the dark room. It was her boss calling, upset Cosby was late to his performance.

"I'll never know what he really did, but I know it wasn't good," she said of Cosby in a 2019 interview with The Blade.

Cosby has repeatedly denied the allegations of abuse levied by Ms. Constand and dozens of other women.

In May, he was denied parole after refusing to participate in sex offender programs while in jail. He has long said he would resist treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing, even if it meant serving the full 10-year sentence.

Ms. O'Connor has never had closure. Decades later, she is still dealing with the sexual trauma. Because Cosby was such a household name, it was as if she couldn't escape him.

Still, she called his conviction in 2018 "a slam dunk." He was behind bars — where many thought he'd live out the rest of his life — and she began to move forward.

"Now, it's going to be all in the news, like forever. What is he doing? Where is he living? What restaurant was he seen at? Who is he talking to?" Ms. O'Connor said. "It's always going to be in, not only my face, but all the victims and all the people's lives who have been touched by it."

She thought about Ms. Constand, and how she must have been feeling on Wednesday. Hearing Ms. Constand's story in 2005 helped Ms. O'Connor fully recognize what had happened to her and helped empower her to speak out and sign onto the civil suit as a Jane Doe.

Nothing about Wednesday's high court decision will change that, she said.

"I still and will always have my voice," she said.

Information from The Blade's news services was used in this report.

First Published June 30, 2021, 3:29pm