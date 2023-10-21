How local councils with tiny budgets end up billions in debt

Nothing better illustrates the misguided ambitions of England’s most indebted borough council than an image, published in October 2018, of a large shopping-centre plaza.

An artist’s impression of Phase One of what was then known as Victoria Square, the graphic depicts a sparkling sandstone floor, bright, glass-fronted stores, a “living” wall of lush foliage and scores of happy shoppers luxuriating in retail nirvana.

“Heralding a new era of growth, investment and opportunity, Victoria Square is already transforming Woking town centre,” David Bittleston, the leader of the council, declared in a local newspaper report about the £500 million project.

The reason for his interview was the release of a progress report by construction company Sir Robert McAlpine. With great fanfare, it announced that two of the site’s skyscrapers – a residential tower and a new Hilton hotel – had both reached their target heights: 34 and 24 storeys respectively, while a third tower – also a residential block – was on schedule to reach its peak of 30 storeys the following month.

Together, these new skyscrapers would “propel economic prosperity, and improve the quality of life and opportunities available for every resident, visitor and investor,” Cllr Bittleston said.

Unfortunately, that prediction was about as accurate as a Michael Fish weather forecast the night before a storm.

Almost five years on, the high-rise complex has propelled Woking not into economic prosperity but into financial penury and stands over the small Surrey town as a symbol of the council’s hubris and financial illiteracy.

The plaza, delayed by Covid, finally opened in March 2022. But, when I meet campaigner Andy Caulfield on a Thursday lunchtime recently, far from the imagined crowds of shoppers there are hardly any visitors to be seen: one 30-something father with his toddler outside Skechers shoes; a tattooed 20-something in a baseball cap, talking on his phone; and a silver-haired couple heading towards Boots.

Woking town centre is not nearly as busy as the council hoped - Graham Prentice / Alamy

“[The complex] is worth a third or a quarter of what it cost to deliver,” says Caulfield, with a shake of his head. “The council’s big idea was to build flats to encourage commuters to come to Woking, but many of us said at the time: ‘No – commuters who live in flats will live closer to London. Commuters who come out [here] come because they want a house, they want a garden. They want more space.’

“But the council weren’t interested. ‘Oh, don’t be so ignorant’, was the general tone. ‘There’s nothing to worry about – it will all be fine.’ Well, it isn’t fine, is it?”

As well as a general downturn in shopping-centre footfall, sparked by the pandemic and exacerbated by the continued growth of online shopping and the cost of living crisis, Victoria Square is also the victim of a collapsing property market.

The cost soared from the £500 million quoted in the 2018 newspaper article to £750 million – more than the Olympic Stadium in Stratford – but the complex is now valued at just £199 million, according to accounts for Victoria Square Woking Ltd, the joint venture company behind the project.

On top of which, the four-star Hilton hotel has still not opened, thanks to a problem with its external cladding, which was found to be too flimsy and is having to be replaced.

Paid for with huge loans, Victoria Square – now rebranded as Victoria Place – is not expected to break even for 40 years. And the complex is just one of dozens of the council’s investments to have turned sour. As well as Victoria Place, the authority also owns a “green” power plant in Milton Keynes, more than 65 miles and an hour’s drive away from Woking, which has been in the red since 2017 and has debts of £32 million.

Land purchased for £1.5 million in 2018 to build a “state of the art” sports facility for Woking Gymnastics Club remains undeveloped. The Robin Hood pub in Knaphill, a village on the outskirts of Woking, bought by the council for £1.4 million to turn into flats and offices, remains derelict. And an area in the town centre, compulsorily acquired by the council as part of ambitious plans to replace a railway bridge, widen an arterial road and build new homes, has been scrapped after costs soared almost 50 per cent, from £115 million to £170 million.

“Most of [the area] has been knocked down; it’s now just a rubble site,” says Caulfield.

In total, Woking’s investment spree has left it with a debt of nearly £2 billion, an extraordinary sum for a council whose revenue – from council tax, business rates and government grants – is projected to come to just £16m in the current financial year.

In 2021 Ray Morgan, the chief executive and the driving force behind the council’s spending spree, left to establish a consultancy - Jonathan Player/Shutterstock

Owing to the Bank of England’s 14 interest-rate rises since December 2021, Woking now has to find £62 million a year simply to service its borrowing. It is a mess that has been branded the biggest financial failure in local government history.

“What has happened in Woking is just ludicrous,” says Henry Stannard, a strategy consultant and an expert in local government procurement. “These people thought they were experts; they convinced themselves they were better at property investing than professional asset managers. It’s absurd.”

Two reviews of the council have agreed. Among a long list of criticisms, investigators found decisions taken without “an adequate assessment of the risks”, a “lack of transparency”, “regulatory neglect”, and a failure to set aside sufficient cash for the repayment of debt. There was a “high probability” reports produced over the years to deal with budget setting, financial monitoring, capital programming and capital financing “all contained inaccuracies and misassumptions”. And, investigators concluded, the former leadership team – both councillors and officers – simply did not have the “commercial skills” to manage such a large investment portfolio.

“Many of the people involved in this need to be told they can never work for the public sector again,” says Stannard. “There needs to be accountability.”

That, however, is easier said than done. David Bittleston is long gone. In October 2020, shortly after the publication of a report by the Commons Public Accounts Committee condemning councils for making risky property investments, he abruptly announced his retirement as council leader and moved to Scotland.

Then, four months later, Ray Morgan, the chief executive and the driving force behind the council’s spending spree, left to establish a consultancy. And in local elections in 2022, the Conservative administration, which had been in power in Woking for 14 years and championed the investment strategy, lost control to the Liberal Democrats – 15 months after an independent financial review first revealed the council’s astronomical debts.

The new administration – led by 57-year-old Ann-Marie Barker – is now left in an invidious position. Woking was placed in special measures by ministers in May and the council issued a Section 114 notice in June, effectively declaring itself bankrupt and admitting it had little confidence it could bring its finances under control without central government assistance.

Cllr Barker: ‘The review by Grant Thornton will determine how decisions were scrutinised at the time so we can learn lessons from the past’ - Grahame Larter

Auditors Grant Thornton are now conducting a review of the authority’s internal processes. All new spending on anything outside the council’s statutory obligations – such as housing, environmental health, waste/recycling collection and planning – is now banned, and officers are assessing the borough’s portfolio of assets (all the way down to cutlery bought for the as-yet-unopened Hilton hotel) – although the current economic climate means it is a far from ideal time to sell.

There will also, inevitably, be cuts to local services. Opening proceedings at an extraordinary meeting of the full Council to adopt an Improvement and Recovery Plan on August 22 this year, Ilyas Raja, Woking’s mayor, began with a short prayer that now reads more like a warning to the borough’s 100,000 residents than an appeal to the Almighty.

“We have to remain persistent in our prayers,” he declared. “They may not be answered immediately or in the way we might want them to be. [But] trust in God Almighty. He knows what is best for us.”

And what He thinks is best, apparently, is a drastic package of cuts. Earmarked so far are 13 sports pavilions, a leisure centre and a swimming pool, various community care schemes for young, old and vulnerable residents, all 12 of Woking’s public toilets and a domestic-abuse charity. The authority has also said it can no longer afford to complete a regeneration plan on the Sheerwater estate, raising the prospect of half-finished buildings scarring the landscape for years to come.

“These are not easy proposals to make and these savings are just part of what we need to do to tackle the historic debt my administration inherited,” says Cllr Barker. “The review by Grant Thornton will determine how decisions were scrutinised at the time so we can learn lessons from the past.”

That offers little solace to the 16 or so people who attend Dance for Parkinson’s, a class for those suffering from the disease. Held on a Monday morning at St Mary’s Centre for the Community, in Byfleet, it, too, is in the council’s crosshairs.

“We will have to look for alternative funding. And we run our projects within council-run buildings so, if those go, then that will be a further problem because we will have to find suitable facilities,” says Kate Finegan of Inclusive Intergenerational Dance, the charity that runs the sessions.

Canterbury Council bought half of Whitefriars shopping centre for £79m

Studies have shown that dance increases fluency of movement and builds confidence in people with Parkinson’s. A similar class, run by English National Ballet, featured in a documentary last year by Jeremy Paxman, the former Newsnight presenter, who has the condition.

For many of Finegan’s clients, it is the highlight of their week. “The classes are a crucial part of managing [Parkinson’s] and they also enjoy the exercise. The feeling of wellbeing and the energy levels can sometimes last for days afterwards. It gives them a sense of freedom. And there is a sense of community.” All will be lost if the class has to close.

How did it come to this? In a new book, Andy Pike, professor of regional development studies at Newcastle University, lays the blame squarely on austerity and a huge reduction in central government funding to local authorities.

“From 2010, there was a big structural shift in terms of how national government managed and funded local government,” he says. “The aspiration at the time, when George Osborne was chancellor, was local financial self-sufficiency – the idea that local government would stand on its own two feet and be more responsible for raising its own sources of income.”

The vast majority of England’s 300-or-so local councils chose not to gamble taxpayers’ money on high-risk investments. But a vanguard of around 18 to 24 authorities, mostly in the South East – councils such as Woking, Spelthorne, Runnymede and Thurrock – leapt at the chance, fuelled by cheap credit from an obscure arm of the Treasury called the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

Established more than 200 years ago to help finance local government infrastructure programmes, the PWLB’s low interest rates gave councils an advantage over rival bidders.

Fuelled with cheap credit, local authorities made 17.5 per cent of all commercial property acquisitions by value in the South East between 2016 and 2019. In the same period, one in five of all shopping centres sold in the UK were snapped up by town halls. Canterbury council in Kent spent £79 million on 50 per cent of the city’s Whitefriars shopping centre, and Surrey Heath bought up a section of Camberley town centre.

The borough council of Spelthorne, also in Surrey, went even further – buying a research campus belonging to BP for an eye-watering £385 million, an office in west London for £170 million and three offices in the Thames valley for £285 million. By the end of its four-year spending spree, in 2020, the council had borrowed £1.1 billion – about 100 times its core spending power of £11 million.

Spelthorne Borough Council paid £170m for an office in Hammersmith, London

Now, the chickens are coming home to roost. With the value of half-empty office blocks plummeting in the wake of Covid, and shopping centres struggling, the councils who gambled on commercial property are left with mountains of debt and assets worth a fraction of what they paid for them. So far Slough, Thurrock and Croydon – which spent £30 million on a hotel that went bankrupt and £200 million on a property development firm that has now been wound up – have issued Section 114 notices and others are expected to follow suit.

Chris Philp, the Tory MP for Croydon South, puts the disaster in his constituency down to “appalling mismanagement” by the former Labour administration, pointing out that the next-door council, Bromley, had the exact same national funding settlement and has remained debt free. “It was a reckless choice made by local councillors who knew nothing about property development or investment,” he says.

But many question why the Treasury kept lending to councils who were already in significant debt. Ian Harvey, the former leader of Spelthorne, has admitted it was “laughably easy” to borrow the £385 million from the PWLB needed to buy the BP centre in Sunbury-on-Thames. “There was no real control over it,” he has said. “I’m told it was pretty much a phone call. It took about three days.”

Spelthorne Borough Council also paid £385m to buy a research campus from BP

And Andy Caulfield says the PWLB must take some of the blame for the crisis in Woking, too. “You can’t just keep lending money and then say, ‘Nothing to do with us’. The Government should have said, ‘Hang on – you’ve had a billion, you’ve had two billion. Stop!’”

Henry Stannard puts it even more bluntly. “I don’t care what the rules were – someone should have stepped in and said, ‘Are you crazy? What the hell is going on?’ The Treasury has enabled this behaviour, and I don’t think it’s right that the good citizens of Woking or the good citizens of Runnymede get punished.”

Lending criteria, or at least policing of the “prudential framework” that councils must consider, has been tightened since what Stannard calls “the cocaine years” of the mid-2010s.

But it remains the case that there is not enough outside scrutiny of local councils, a problem that, again, can be traced back to austerity and the decision to scrap the Audit Commission, the independent spending watchdog that scrutinised local government and was key to uncovering the scandal at Shirley Porter’s Westminster council in the 1980s.

Accused of “shocking excess”, it was abolished by the then communities secretary Eric Pickles in 2010, with a promise that its crucial role would be filled by private auditors. But private auditors have been reluctant to do the work at the rates councils are able to pay and an audit backlog has built up. Before its profligacy came to light, for example, Woking had not been audited since 2018.

“That really matters, because, previously, you would have had legal experts, accounting experts and so on, combing through the details and unpicking where the challenges were,” says Jack Shaw, a local government expert.

Croydon Park Hotel cost Croydon Council £30m

But, more broadly, the current crisis – and the news last month that the country’s largest local authority, Birmingham City Council, had also gone bust after a huge rise in demand for adult social care, cuts in government funding, and a multi-million pound bill for equal pay claims – suggests there is something fundamentally wrong with the way local government is funded in the UK.

Earlier this year, a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies described the system as “broken down”, and experts warn that, due to demographic change, it won’t be long before every penny of a local council’s budget will be taken up by social care, with nothing left for any other service – not even bin collection.

There are many ways to reform local government funding, says Shaw. But, in recent years, proposals have been kicked into the long grass.

“You could change council tax. You could allow councils to retain a higher proportion of business rates. You could increase central funding, and you could give councils more tax-raising powers,” he says. “There are lots of things you could do. The problem is that, at the moment, the Government is not really doing any of them.”

