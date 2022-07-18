Local councilwoman facing charges after police say she punched an officer

A local councilwoman is facing criminal charges after police say she punched an officer.

Court documents say that Bellevue councilwoman Sabreena Miller assaulted the officer as he was responding to an incident in her home.

Officers were called to Summer Avenue in Bellevue on Saturday for reports of a man who had stabbed himself at around 3:47 a.m.

When police arrived, they found John Miller standing in the doorway. They said he had a towel wrapped around his right leg and was bleeding on the floor. John Miller told the officers that he had a knife dropped which caused the cut.

One officer went into the kitchen of the home to investigate further and found two knives on the ground and puddles of blood on the floor. Once in the kitchen, the officer said he met Sabreena Miller near the bathroom. He said that she came at him, told him to get out of her house and asked why he was there.

The officer told her he was called there and mentioned her husband was bleeding from a stab wound at the front door. The officer said he smelled alcohol on Sabreena Miller’s breath as she began to scream at him and push him saying he had no right to be there. Police noticed that she had scratch marks on her neck.

Police say Miller punched an officer in the back of the head while they were investigating the house and then got into a struggle with him. Reports said both officers were required to secure her and she was placed under arrest.

Sabreena Miller is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

John Miller also faces simple assault charges due to the scratches found on his wife’s neck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local doctor killed in Pine Township crash; status of second victim unknown Texas school shooting: Report on Uvalde shooting details ‘systemic failures’ 1 person taken to hospital, shot in both legs in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood VIDEO: Smoke, water damage affect multiple families after fire in North Versailles DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts