Local counties now eligible for credit union membership

A credit union has announced the expansion of its membership into seven local counties.

Universal 1 Credit Union (U1) serves residents from several counties around the Miami Valley, but as of Oct. 23, they have added several more, according to a spokesperson from the credit union.

The county residents that are now eligible for membership include Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Franklin, Montgomery, Pike, and Preble.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our wide range of financial products and services to additional counties. Our goal remains the same in providing Beyond What You Expected service, and we look forward to welcoming new members to our Universal 1 family,” U1 President and CEO Jessica Jones said.

The credit union currently has nine service centers throughout the Miami Valley. One location can be found in Shelby County in Sidney, the spokesperson said.

By expanding the union into these seven counties, the company wants to make its connection in the community stronger and improve the financial well-being of a larger member base, the spokesperson said.

Possible locations for more service centers are in the research stage.

To learn more about the membership process and the financial products and services available, visit the credit union’s website.