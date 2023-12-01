Local county hosts first driver education course for Haitian Creole drivers

The first Haitian Creole driver education seminar was held Friday in Clark County.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) is working with the City of Springfield to host the course to help Haitian immigrants living in the city.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with drivers to learn more about what the course offers.

“It’s so crazy because just a couple of days ago I was driving with my friend, and I said I think I need back and read more stuff about driving,” Springfield resident Tyla King said.

King talked about how easy it is to slip into driving habits. She also said she understands the controversy in town with Haitian drivers but wants to see more positivity.

“I don’t like how people try to bash them,” King said.

King believes everyone should get free training.

“There should be a class for them to have better understanding of the signs and how to drive,” King said.

At least 20 people attended the seminar on Friday. A translator was there to break the language barrier and a PowerPoint presentation was used to share basic tips.

The OTSO collaborated with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to produce a video in Haitian Creole that explains Ohio’s process for obtaining a driver’s license.

“The people that were here today were very engaged, and they asked great questions,” Ohio Traffic Safety Office Assistant Director Kimberly Schwind.

The Maria Tiberi Foundation has provided two driving simulators to Springfield so participants can practice their skills.

King said she believes this plan will work.

“Everybody has made a mistake driving before and we’ve been here all of our lives,” King said.

The second seminar will happen at the CareerConnectED building in Springfield on Dec. 13.

To sign up, register in advance at Springfield Saint Vincent de Paul.

In an effort to make the roadways safer, OTSO will also create a new U.S. driver/English language curriculum and “train-the-trainer” options for all immigrants and English language learning communities in the state.