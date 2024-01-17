Local couple accused of bilking wealthy doctor suffering from Parkinson's disease

Jan. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — A local couple hired to care for a retired doctor diagnosed with Parkinson's disease pleaded not guilty in 86th District Court to charges they stole tens of thousands of dollars from a vulnerable adult.

David Michael and Ellen Martin, of Traverse City, beginning in 2019 were hired to care for Jay Ambrosini, an Illinois radiologist who, before he died in 2021, owned a home in Grawn on the Duck Lake Peninsula.

Court records show David Martin is charged with one count of embezzlement of more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult and one count of attempted embezzlement of more than $100,000.

Court records show Ellen Martin is charged with one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

Prosecutors during a preliminary hearing Tuesday questioned witnesses who testified checks written from Ambrosini's bank account paid off a mortgage in David Martin's name and that Martin monitored the doctor's phone calls and visitors.

"At the end of every shift (workers) were to contact him and give him a rundown of any incoming calls or visitors," said Donald Crossley, owner of a local home health care agency. "That is an unusual request."

Witnesses testified David Martin was paid $20,000 a month and Ellen Martin was paid $3,000 a month for the doctor's care, yet hired out much of these duties to others and paid the bills with Ambrosini's credit card.

Crossley said his agency was hired by David Martin to provide care for Ambrosini, Monday through Friday, 12 hours a day, from June 2020 until the doctor died in December 2021, and that caregivers employed by his company did housekeeping, meal preparation, bathing and dressing, and were overseen by David Martin.

Crossley said he soon found David Martin's behavior concerning and at one point purchased a pre-paid cellphone so Ambrosini could make and receive calls away from the watchful eye of Martin.

"I was worried he would fire us before we could get help for Jay," Crossley said.

Ambrosini used the phone to call his longtime financial manager, Arthur John Busby, Jr., who also testified in court Tuesday.

Busby lives in Arizona but in August 2020 and again in October 2020, he visited Ambrosini and testified that he, too, became alarmed.

Busby said David Martin appeared reluctant to have Busby meet with the doctor alone and showed him documents stating Ambrosini's trust had been changed and that David Martin was now the doctor's power of attorney and successor trustee.

"As soon as I read it, a light bulb went off in my head," Busby testified. "David Martin was a crook."

Defense attorney William Burdette, who represents David Martin, asked witnesses whether they believed Ambrosini was mentally competent and able to understand complex legal documents and Crossley and Busby both said they thought he was.

Defense attorney Shawn Worden, who represents Ellen Martin, asked Crossley whether his client was involved in most of the decision-making and Crossley said she was not.

Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Olson presented voluminous financial documents, obtained with search warrants served on several banks by Jarrod Bilacic, a detective sergeant with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

From August 2019 to August 2020, for example, Bilacic said a spreadsheet compiled by an unnamed forensic accountant showed more than $270,000 in checks were written from Ambrosini's accounts to David Martin, Ellen Martin or their accounts.

From August 2020 to March 2021, nearly $200,000 in checks were written from Ambrosini's accounts to one of the Martins or to their accounts, the detective said.

District Court Judge Robert Cooney adjourned the case late Tuesday, and is expected to hear further arguments by attorneys before the end of January.