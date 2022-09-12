Local couple facing charges after giving teens alcohol, letting them play with loaded gun

A California Borough couple is accused of giving liquor to 14-year-olds and letting them play with a loaded gun.

Jeremy and Trisha Jackson are facing multiple child endangerment charges. Police were called to their Pennsylvania Avenue home Saturday just before 6 p.m. Video evidence shows them passing around a bottle of tequila, Jeremy Jackson taking a gun off his hip and handing it to a young teen. The teens then take turns pointing the gun at the street and even toward each other.

Police say Trisha resisted arrest, screaming that she would kill the 911 caller. She also tried to kick out the police cruiser windows. Police feared she would be injured and then pepper-sprayed her to subdue her.

The police chief says this is the beginning of a much bigger investigation, and more charges are expected.

