Local court officers help Southeast mock trial team prepare for state

Mar. 18—After several near misses, Southeast Whitfield High School's mock trial team has qualified for the Georgia High School Mock Trial Competition state finals this weekend.

Southeast teacher Matt Hickman is the team's co-adviser along with Whitfield County Assistant District Attorney Ben Kenemer. They both have been involved with the Raider mock trial team for 15 years and Hickman said "this is the farthest we've had a team progress."

"We have a good bit of experience, and we're just focusing on polishing, now," Hickman said.

The Raiders mock trial team finished second in its region to advance to the district competition, then won to advance to the state finals competition Saturday and Sunday in Lawrenceville.

Making the 16-team state finals field were the top two teams from each of the state's seven districts in addition to two wildcard teams. Those teams face each other over three rounds on Saturday, with the top two remaining teams advancing to the final round Sunday afternoon. The Georgia champion represents the state in the National High School Mock Trial Championship in May.

During competition in the simulated trial, students play the roles of witnesses and attorneys. All teams must prepare for both sides of the case — prosecution or plaintiff and defense — in each competition.

The mock trial competition alternates annually between a civil and criminal case. All cases are fictional, but resemble real-life circumstances. This year's criminal case involves a woman shooting a man at the convenience store where she works because she believed he was about to commit a crime.

Brody Kinsey has been on Southeast's mock trial team all four years of high school and is a captain this season. He said the "prosecution side has long been done, but the defense has been a more difficult road." The teams tried multiple strategies before settling on a notion of police misconduct in the case, he said, adding "the more we've looked into it, the better it's gotten" as a defense.

"The defense has a tough case to make" based on the facts and evidence of this year's prompt, said freshman Aniston Chastain. She is handling opening statements, direct questioning and cross-examinations for both the defense and prosecution, as each of the six members on Southeast's squad play multiple roles.

Southeast's team benefitted this week from the tutelage of local attorneys and Superior Court Judge Scott Minter, who observed their practices and offered feedback. Minter has a law degree from the University of Georgia and spent two decades in the Conasauga District Attorney's Office before becoming a judge for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit in 2017.

In his Whitfield County courtroom Tuesday, Minter noted he was unclear about Chastain's assertion of police misconduct during her opening statement for the defense.

"If you want to get at some sort of police conspiracy, just say that, at the beginning, in the middle and at the end," he said. "You want to repeat that, because it reinforces in a jury's mind what they're hearing."

He also complimented her on explaining to the jury that the burden of proof is completely on the prosecution.

The defense "can not say a word, and the state has to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Minter. "That's good to remind the jury, and I've seen it be effective."

He reminded Kinsey to slow down with his questions and objections.

"You're spitting a lot of information, and it's more effective when you pace it," Minter said.

Having Minter and others give their time and expertise is "amazing and invaluable," Kinsey said. "I work better under stress, and mock trial puts lots of stress on you, but it helps you understand the court processes better."

Chastain said she has thrived in actual courtroom settings more than the early season, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced virtual competitions.

"In the courtroom, it's an amazing rush," she said.

"We have a well-rounded team — Karina Mendoza is a great witness, Jayden Richmond, who brings the drama into it — where everyone is equally good," but Chastain has been the difference-maker this year, Kinsey said. "I feel like Chaston Atkins and I have been excellent attorneys each year, but we were missing that third piece, and Aniston is fabulous."

"She's on par with us, even though she's only a freshman," he said. "She's willing to put in the work" to be the best, he added.

Chastain is focused on sharpening her objections and responses to objections for state, she said.

"At state, (opposing counsel) will try to throw you, so I need to be ready for that," she said.

Mock trial benefits students in myriad ways, especially improving their public speaking, Hickman said. Arguing in front of judges and attorneys as well as peers, "you have to be confident, or at least be able to fake it well enough nobody knows" the difference, Hickman said.

"I sucked at public speaking before I got into mock trial," Kinsey said with a laugh. "Now, I can speak in front of a crowd no problem, helps with anxiety."

Reading comprehension is severely tested as "you have to make what you can out of this material, what is important or not important, what is admissible or not admissible," Hickman said. "The law used is the federal rules of evidence."

Kinsey plans to become an attorney and considers mock trial "a glimpse into my future," he said. His goals are to attend the University of Georgia for undergraduate and law school, then become a federal prosecutor and work with the FBI. He's delivering closing arguments for both the defense and state this year after always being a prosecuting attorney in his three prior seasons, and this experience has helped him see the other side.

Chastain has wanted to be an attorney since the first grade. She hoped to help those accused of crimes, but through mock trial, she's realized she'd prefer to become a prosecutor, as she has serious moral qualms about defending someone she knows to be guilty, she said. She plans to remain a member of mock trial throughout high school.

There was "no program like this for me when I was in high school, and I wish there had been, because it would've been wonderful to get experience in a courtroom before law school," said Minter, a native of Murray County and graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School. "I'm always happy to help out with school programs like this — I was at Westside Elementary School where their ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) class was doing mock trial — and I enjoy it."

If "I see possible future attorneys, I want to encourage them to maximize their potential," Minter added. It's "incredible (Southeast) has gotten this far, and I hope to see these students come back here to Whitfield and Murray County to try cases before me one day."