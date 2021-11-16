Local court to participate in cameras-in-courtroom pilot program

MUNCIE, Ind. — Cameras are returning to Delaware County courtrooms.

Well, at least for now, one Delaware County courtroom.

Delaware Circuit Court 1, presided over by Judge Marianne Vorhees, is one of five courts statewide that will participate in a pilot program that will allow news agencies to take photographs of and live-steam some court proceedings.

The four-month program is set to begin Dec. 1.

Other participating courts are Allen Superior Court, Lake Superior Court 7, Tippecanoe Circuit Court and Vanderburgh Superior Court.

Participation is "limited to news media ... using still, video or audio equipment," according to a release issued this week by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Permission to cover a specific event must be requested — 48 hours in advance — and then approved by the court's judge.

"I think it will be interesting," Judge Vorhees said on Tuesday.

The judge said court officials would note what types of proceedings the news media seeks to cover under the new circumstances, and then how that coverage is presented to the public.

The trial of a former Eaton man — charged with attempted murder over allegations he tried to shoot a Delaware County sheriff's deputy in 2018 — is scheduled for February in Vorhees' court. It might be a logical event for requests to be made for coverage with cameras and other equipment.

The order authorizing the pilot program prohibits coverage — using cameras or broadcast equipment — of the testimony of police informants, minors and victims of sex-related offenses, along with jurors and jury-selection proceedings, and hearings involving juvenile issues, guardianships, contested adoptions, mental health commitments and requests for protective orders.

Cameras were previously allowed in Hoosier courtrooms. As recently as the 1960s, newspaper coverage of major cases, including murder trials, often featured photographs taken in the courtroom.

More recently, with public access restricted due to the COVID pandemic, most criminal court proceedings conducted in Delaware County Circuit courtrooms were broadcast online.

