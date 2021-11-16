Local court to participate in cameras-in-courtroom pilot program

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
·2 min read

MUNCIE, Ind. — Cameras are returning to Delaware County courtrooms.

Well, at least for now, one Delaware County courtroom.

Delaware Circuit Court 1, presided over by Judge Marianne Vorhees, is one of five courts statewide that will participate in a pilot program that will allow news agencies to take photographs of and live-steam some court proceedings.

The four-month program is set to begin Dec. 1.

Other participating courts are Allen Superior Court, Lake Superior Court 7, Tippecanoe Circuit Court and Vanderburgh Superior Court.

Participation is "limited to news media ... using still, video or audio equipment," according to a release issued this week by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Permission to cover a specific event must be requested — 48 hours in advance — and then approved by the court's judge.

"I think it will be interesting," Judge Vorhees said on Tuesday.

The judge said court officials would note what types of proceedings the news media seeks to cover under the new circumstances, and then how that coverage is presented to the public.

The trial of a former Eaton man — charged with attempted murder over allegations he tried to shoot a Delaware County sheriff's deputy in 2018 — is scheduled for February in Vorhees' court. It might be a logical event for requests to be made for coverage with cameras and other equipment.

The order authorizing the pilot program prohibits coverage — using cameras or broadcast equipment — of the testimony of police informants, minors and victims of sex-related offenses, along with jurors and jury-selection proceedings, and hearings involving juvenile issues, guardianships, contested adoptions, mental health commitments and requests for protective orders.

Cameras were previously allowed in Hoosier courtrooms. As recently as the 1960s, newspaper coverage of major cases, including murder trials, often featured photographs taken in the courtroom.

More recently, with public access restricted due to the COVID pandemic, most criminal court proceedings conducted in Delaware County Circuit courtrooms were broadcast online.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County court to participate in courtroom camera project

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Coleman 'extremely erratic' during arrest, allegedly hit brother, according to affidavits

    State Rep. Aaron Coleman allegedly hit his brother in the chest and spit on him in a domestic dispute last month, according to police documents released Tuesday.

  • Macy's, Kohl's To Report Earnings As Department Store Stocks Headed For Banner Year

    Macy's and Kohl's will report Q3 earnings Thursday, as Americans kick off holiday shopping. Macy's stock, Kohl's stock each rose.

  • Cop Union Boss Abruptly Quits Before He Can Get Fired for Vile Posts

    Scott Olson/Getty ImagesThe embattled president of Chicago’s police union, who once defended the Captiol riot as a mere “inconvenience” devoid of violence and referred to Muslims as “savages” on social media, retired from the department Tuesday morning—then claimed he’s running for mayor of the Windy City.“Finally!!! Let’s go Brandon,” John Catanzara wrote in retirement paperwork filed Tuesday, referring to the anti-Biden chant that has become a right-wing slogan.The strategic maneuver may have

  • 'Being The Ricardos' Reactions Say Everybody Was Wrong About Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball

    And now we wait for Debra Messing's response.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • Shotgun caused gaping hole in Arbery's chest, fatal bleeding

    The shotgun blasts that hit Ahmaud Arbery punched a gaping hole in his chest and unleashed massive bleeding, a medical examiner testified Tuesday as jurors saw autopsy photos that showed Arbery's white T-shirt stained entirely red. Testifying at the murder trial of the three white men who chased Arbery down, Dr. Edmund Donoghue said Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun rounds fired at him. The first shot at close range tore through an artery in Arbery's right wrist and punched a big hole in the center of his chest, breaking several ribs and causing heavy internal bleeding, said Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Woman arrested for child neglect after passing out at Destin restaurant with infant

    A woman was arrested at a Destin restaurant on Monday after she reportedly passed out on the deck while a one-year-old child was in her care.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse conducts random draw, seating 7 women and 5 men for his jury

    Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday randomly selected the seven women and five men who will decide whether he should be held criminally responsible for gunning down two men during a social justice protest in Wisconsin last year.

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa