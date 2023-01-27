Local courts work through driver's license reinstatement process

Jan. 27—UNION COUNTY — Before leaving her position, former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an order forgiving uncollected traffic fines and fees.

The Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, order enabled some people with suspended driver's licenses to be reinstated. It affects nearly 7,000 Oregonians with legacy license suspensions imposed prior to the passage of House Bill 4210 in 2020, which eliminated driver's license suspensions for nonpayment of traffic fines.

"The inability to pay a traffic fine should not deprive a person of the ability to lawfully drive to work, school, health care appointments or other locations to meet their daily needs," Brown said in a press release. "We know that suspending driver's licenses for unpaid traffic fines is bad public policy — it is inequitable, ineffective and makes it harder for low-income Oregonians to get ahead."

The remission order forgives nonpayment with an underlying traffic violation — both underlying misdemeanors and felony convictions are excluded. The order also only remits the fines and does not pardon the underlying violation.

Shortly after Brown's remission order, the Oregon Judicial Department remitted the outstanding fines and fees on behalf of all the circuit courts in the state for the cases listed on the remission order, according to the frequently asked questions document put together by the Office of the Governor. The OJD also sent notices of reinstatement to the DMV for each case. This clearance notice alerts the DMV that the person is now eligible to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver's license. Union County Circuit Court had 30 cases.

The municipal and justice courts were responsible for separately remitting fines and fees. While the governor's office anticipated the municipal and justice court cases could take upward of a few months to be cleared, according to La Grande Municipal Court Clerk Miranda Brence and Union County Justice Court Administrator Terri Spears, the process has been rather straightforward.

Story continues

Both courts received notification about the remission order shortly after Christmas.

The La Grande municipal court had six cases and Brence does not think it will take much time to get those processed. The Union County Justice Court had 49 cases, which Spears said they were able to process in about a week given that things are not as busy around the holidays.

Spears said it is unclear exactly how the case list was created. Some people have been released for one citation through the order but still have other citations with the court, she said.

The 511-page document listing all drivers is online here.

If drivers or someone offering them assistance believe their privileges are suspended, the best course of action is to call the Pendleton office of the state Driver & Motor Vehicle Services for license reinstatement. Provide the name and license number of the driver, and inquire what, if any, remaining debts or action items are needed to reinstate the license.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.