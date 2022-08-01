Local courts pass on grant funds to ease backlogs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike DeWine
    Mike DeWine
    American politician in Ohio (born 1947)

Aug. 1—LIMA — The deadline for Ohio courts to apply for federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to ease docket backlogs due to Covid-19 came and went last week and no applications were submitted from Allen County.

The funds simply weren't needed, court officials say.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last month that grants totaling $10 million were being offered to courts throughout the state in an effort to help jurisdictions reduce overcrowded dockets.

Funding for the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program was made available as part of the $250 million in ARMP funding the Ohio General Assembly allocated to first responders last year to help offset various issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the needs identified were increases in court backlogs attributed to upticks in violent crime and decreases in staffing levels in criminal justice fields.

Judges Jeffrey Reed and Matt Staley, who preside over Allen County general division and domestic relations courts, respectively, said grant funds were not sought because their courts are in generally good shape.

"The good news is, while there is still a backlog it's not as bad as it was a year ago," Reed said recently. "I think we're pretty well caught up now, whereas if you'd asked me a year ago I would have been in a panic. But I think we're out of the worst of the backlog that we experienced during the pandemic."

Staley said he has been pleasantly surprised that the pandemic did not result in a backlog of cases, primarily because of other events taking place in his court.

"In 2020 we took over child support cases from juvenile court," he said. That change took place at the peak of the pandemic.

"That added a couple of thousand cases a year to our workload," the judge said, "so there was a genuine concern. But two of our part-time magistrates were elevated to full time and our docket is in good shape."

Reed said the establishment of a county public defender's office "was a big help" in keeping cases moving swiftly through the criminal side of the court system.

"They're doing a great job," he said.

There were some 450 new criminal cases introduced in common pleas court in 2021. Through the first six months of this year that number stands at 160.

"I think maybe the prosecutors are presenting fewer cases to the grand jury, which is indicting fewer people. But the charges overall are more serious with more counts" than in recent years, Reed said.

"Jury trials are up, or maybe even with where they were pre-Covid," he added.

Reed said court officials have been working closely with the Allen County commissioners to find uses for federal ARPA funding previously secured. Much of those discussions have centered on the expanded use of a fourth-floor courtroom in the courthouse.

"With the installation of enhanced electronics devices and an improved security system we could utilize the fourth-floor courtroom as a third courtroom and have visiting judges come in to hear cases," Reed said. "We've looked at that as a possibility but we haven't pinpointed any specific improvements yet."

The Lima Municipal Court similarly did not apply for federal funding to ease docket backlogs, said Court Administrator Lisa Deters.

"We looked into it (grant funding) but we did not qualify because we have no backlogs," Deters said. "Our cases are right on track."

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Pair of shoes by pond leads investigators to bodies of 3 missing Texas girls, cops say

    A family friend was watching the girls while their mother was at work, investigators said.

  • Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years

    But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • US’s proposed swap for Griner and Whelan met with skepticism and fury

    While some have praised the Biden administration for the deal, others are upset over the prospect of releasing Viktor Bout, nicknamed the ‘Merchant of Death’

  • Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

    Carrollton Police Department/GoFundMeA University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, Carrollton Police said. Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.According to police in Carrollton, a college town located about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • Hawley vows to vote ‘no’ on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Monday said he would vote against Finland’s and Sweden’s bids to join NATO, a move that would go against most of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle. In an op-ed published by The National Interest, Hawley says the United States shouldn’t expand its security commitments in Europe due to a more pressing threat…

  • Chicago Prosecutor Resigns After Stating He Can No Longer Work Under Kim Foxx

    Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jim Murphy resigned Friday after 25 years on the job. According to his resignation letter that was obtained by CWB Chicago, he explained that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is “more concerned with political narratives and agendas than with victims and prosecuting violent crime.” Murphy also said that he has “zero confidence” in leadership:

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Oklahoma correctional officer killed by inmate

    An Oklahoma correctional officer is killed by inmate

  • Guy Uses Flashbang On Car Burglar

    Should’ve gone with the nine banger…

  • Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says

    A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’

    A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted a racist old white Dillard’s department store employee.