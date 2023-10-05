Local credit union warning customers about text message scam

A local credit union is warning customers about a text message scam.

Day Air Credit Union sent an email to its customers that the company is aware of an increase in fraudulent text messages claiming to be from Day Air and asking for immediate action.

People are being asked to protect themselves from “malicious attempts” to steal private information, the email said.

“Please be aware that these text messages are not from Day Air but are part of a scam affecting multiple financial institutions by a sophisticated group of perpetrators,” the company said.

They said these are spoofing messages that appear to be from a Day Air number but are not.

Customers are asked not to click on any links in those text messages and instead call 937-643-2160 for assistance.

Day Air also said their data is secure and the information being used is in the public domain.