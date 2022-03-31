Local crime numbers show decline in '21

Mar. 31—Uniform crime reporting for the City of Lockport showed that between 2020 and 2021 there were reductions in many crimes including robbery, burglary and larceny, as well as aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft. Arrests, calls and traffic accidents also declined from 2020 to 2021.

Numbers for the county also showed a trend of criminal activity flattening or declining between the same timeframe.

According to Sheriff Mike Filicetti, county numbers showed that larcenies in Niagara County dipped from 432 to 426 between 2020 and 2021. Burglaries also decreased by 10, from 83 to 73. Rapes went down from 17 to 11. The numbers came from his office's involvement with the cities, towns and villages of Niagara County.

Filicetti has been a strong voice in the anti-bail reform movement, saying that the 2019 Bail Reform Act, Raise the Age, discovery laws and Less is More legislation is emboldening criminals to commit more crimes. He does not believe that these new numbers negate that claim.

"When you talk about what's going on, what you have to look at also is your gun crime," Filicetti said. "When you look at 2021 (in Niagara Falls), you'll see ... gun violence, shooting incidents involving injury went up 18%. Shooting victims, actually people hit, went up 13.6% and homicides went up, not by percentage, but by one (more murder than last year)."

Filicetti said the average of the past five years versus 2021, shootings involving injury went up by 87% in Niagara Falls.

"In 2019 things really started to take off," he said. "2020 to 2021 it kind of stayed flat, but '19 to '20 was when things really jumped."

The jump was also seen in Lockport's police data. Larcenies increased from 376 to 401 between 2019 and 2020. Burglaries, aggravated assault, robbery also went up those years. However, in 2021, all of those crimes fell beneath the 2019 numbers.

In terms of those uniform crimes that were not related to gun violence, Filicetti said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected opportunities to commit crimes. He noted that many businesses were not open, people weren't outside and those years would be anomalies.

"People were home more, so that eliminated the opportunity for people to commit burglaries," he said. "I think when you look at 2020 and 2021, you're going to say, 'Wow these were kind of an anomaly because things were different.' ... I think Covid covered up the effects of bail reform."

According to Ames Grawert, counsel at Brennan Center of Justice, crime rose nationally in 2020. The murder rate of New York City increased 40%, but that was in congruence with a raised murder rate nationwide in bail reform states, as well as states without such legislation. Between 2020 and 2021, he noted NYC's murder rate only rose 3%.

"There's a tendency to look at 2020, which is the year bail reform went into effect, and also the year that crime and violence increased significantly and assume the two are related," Grawert said. "But the two just happened to overlap. It doesn't follow that one caused the other."

Grawert said it makes more sense to look for broader reasons for the increase in violence, including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardship, and not focus on bail reform.

"If we want to be serious on public safety, we need to focus on the actual causes," he said. "Or what we believe the actual causes of the crime increase to be and we need to think of alternative, creative solutions to solve those problems and those may be not tweaking the bail, yet again."

Police Chief Steve Abbott was not available to make a comment on the City of Lockport crime numbers.