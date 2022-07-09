Local crime rate in Virginia does not follow statewide trend in rise in murders

Jul. 9—BLUEFIELD — Bland County had the lowest crime rate overall in a four-county area of Southwest Virginia in 2021 and Bluefield, Va., has the highest per capita crime rate, in part because of shoplifting charges.

However, local crime statistics do not reflect a statewide trend in Virginia of more violent crimes.

The annual Crime in Virginia report, compiled by the Virginia State Police for 2021, was recently released and showed a statewide increase in murder/nonnegligent manslaughter cases, with a rate of 6.49 per 100,000 population (per capita), up from 6.15 in 2020 and 5.01 in 2019 and 4.59 in 2018.

The aggravated assault per capita rate was 153.36 in 2021, up from 143.6 in 2020, 130.3 in 2019 and 119.8 in 2018.

Overall, the statewide violent crime rate increased in 2021 to 194.4 (per 100,000 population) from 183.0 in 2020. There were 16,823 violent crime offenses reported in 2021 compared to 15,713 violent crime offenses reported in 2020, representing a 7.1 percent increase.

Murder and other violent crimes remain relatively low in this area, though, with only three murders reported for 2021.

Buchanan County saw two of those murders, and Tazewell County reported one murder.

However, the area does share the statewide decline in the burglary/breaking and entering rate, which was down to 120.89 in 2021, from 132.9 in 2020, 163.7 in 2019 and 177.35 in 2018.

Other crimes against property also continued a slide, including property damage/destruction and robbery, a trend seen in this area as well.

Drug offenses also saw a decline across the state and that has also been a trend in this area.

Maj. Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said drug and property crime offenses have been falling since Sheriff Brian Hieatt took over in 2011.

"When the Sheriff took office, we had a very clear goal to reduce property crimes and increase drug arrests," he said. "Each year, those numbers of arrests have gone up and property crimes go down."

That is because, he said, drugs and property crimes go hand in hand since the use of drugs leads directly to property crimes.

"There really is a very serious correlation between the two," he said. "When more people are arrested for drug offenses, they are not able to commit crimes."

Heatley said about 95 percent of property crimes are drug-related.

Tazewell County saw 216 drug offenses in 2021, and that number has leveled out after hitting more than 582 in 2016, a year that also saw 414 larceny arrests, compared to 51 in 2021.

Heatley said more violent crimes like murders and nonnegligent manslaughter do not follow a trend.

"They can fluctuate wildly," he said, often coming in waves. "We had three in 2020, one in 2021 and so far none this year."

But one of the more serous crimes that has increased recently is sex crimes, especially an increase in child sexual assault.

Heatley said that relates to coming out of the pandemic after schools were closed for so long.

"You have children that were away from people they could talk to," he said, and those reports have increased since students returned to schools last year.

Child pornography cases also have risen, he added.

But Heatley said overall crime statistics are most impacted by how law enforcement agencies operate.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is the largest police force in the county, he said, and has 190 different functions and each require specific policies.

"We deal with everything," he said of the variety of crimes.

But the sheriff's office also targets specific problem areas.

"I really think you see decreases in a lot of statistics because every year we strategize," Heatley said. "We make it a point to get together as a command staff and prioritize the different things we want to work on every year. It is important for agencies to identify problem areas and work together on them."

Healtey said no one claims to be perfect.

"We will miss things and make mistakes, but one thing everybody can say is we always try to do our best and we always have victims at the forefront of what we do."

Here is a breakdown in local numbers of various crimes reported in 2021, excluding single digit statistics:

Bland County, population of 6,210, saw 89 total Group A (excludes minor offenses like traffic tickets) crimes, with 14 drug cases and other various offenses in the single digits.

The county has the lowest per capita (per 100,000 population) Group A crime rate at 998 with a per capita arrest rate of 1,046.

Bluefield, Va., with a population of 4,814, reported a total of 595 Group A offenses, with 185 drug cases, 52 simple assaults, 20 burglary/breaking and entering, 32 property damage, 164 shoplifting cases, 10 motor vehicle thefts and 70 other various larcenies.

At least in part because of the high number of shoplifting cases, the town saw the highest per capita (per 100,000 population) Group A crime rate in the area at 10,344 and an arrest rate at 9,513, also the highest.

Buchanan County, population 19,099, reported 819 Group A crimes, with 140 drug, 19 weapon law violations, 21 burglary/breaking and entering, 72 property damage, 30 false pretense/swindling, 11 impersonations, 13 shoplifting and 126 other larcenies.

The per capita crime rate for 2021 was 3,536 and the arrest rate was 3,759.

Giles County, population 10,264, reported 283 Group A crimes, including 47 drug offenses, 13 weapon violations, 13 aggravated assaults, 66 simple assaults, 19 burglary/breaking and entering, 29 property damage cases, 11 false pretense/swindling and 43 other larcenies.

The Group A per capita crime rate was 2,289 with the arrest rate at 1,646.

The Town of Pearisburg, population 2,620, saw 101 Group A offenses, including 22 drug cases, 18 simple assaults, 17 shoplifting. All others were in single digits.

Group A per capita crime rate was 3,511 and the arrest rate was 3,855.

Richlands, population 5,224, reported 302 Group A crimes, with 36 drug cases, 75 simple assaults, 14 burglary/breaking and entering, 49 property damage, 14 thefts from motor vehicles and 40 other larcenies. All other crimes in single digits.

The Group A per capita crime rate was 4,862 with an arrest rate of 4,670

Tazewell County, population 24,266, reported 896 Group A offenses, including 216 drug cases, 53 drug equipment, 18 porno/obscene materials, 20 weapons law violations, 51 burglary/breaking and entering, 38 property damage, 12 false pretense/swindling, 13 credit car fraud, 34 identity theft, 67 shoplifting, 12 theft from motor vehicle, 27 motor vehicle thefts and 71 other larcenies.

Tazewell County's Group A per capita crime rate was 3,086 and the arrest rate was 1,924.

In the Town of Tazewell, population 4,113, 227 Group A crimes were reported, including 31 drug cases, 49 simple assaults, 24 burglary/breaking and entering, 20 property damage, 10 credit card fraud and 17 other larcenies.

Tazewell's per capita crime rate was 4,862 with an arrest rate of 3,335.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

