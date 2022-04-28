Local crime survivors receive courage awards in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Apr. 28—On Tuesday, Sutter and Yuba County Victims Services hosted its 8th annual Courage Awards ceremony at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.

The purpose of the event was to honor the courage of victims and raise awareness for victim rights during National Crime Victims' Rights Week. This year's theme was "Rights Access and Equity for all victims."

"The theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victim rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all," explained Missy Castillo, Sutter County victim witness program manager. "Today's event is specifically meant to honor the unsung heroes in our communities, the ones that didn't choose to be in this field but somehow became a part of the criminal justice system and served this community in a way that many will never know about."

Those who attended enjoyed a lunch provided by Duarte's Restaurant and cookies courtesy of The Cookie Tree. Other sponsors included Yuba City Florist, The Country Florist, Pepsi Beverages Company, and Twin Cities Trophies and Billiards.

It was an emotional afternoon as guests, speakers, and recipients spoke on the trauma of their past and celebrated the progress of their journey. In total, five people were presented with a Courage Award to honor the strength they showed in overcoming some of life's toughest hardships. These awards also recognized the individual initiatives taken by those who have worked to help heal and empower other crime victims and survivors.

Three of the five recipients were involved in the Alec Flores case, a Yuba City teen who was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Constance Addison on his way to school in October 2019. One had been the first to call 911 after witnessing the event, another performed CPR and other life saving measures until an ambulance arrived, and the third chased after the offending driver and snapped a picture of her license plate. These individuals made valiant efforts to save Flores' life and their quick thinking enabled law enforcement to track down his killer and bring her to justice.

Witnessing such a horrific crime is not easy, as these local heros can attest. The other two recipients chose not to disclose their information, but their stories were equally tragic and moving.

Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper began the Courage Awards eight years ago in an effort to get Sutter County involved in crime victims' rights week. She was aware of Yuba County's candle light vigil, but said Sutter County had yet to participate in that or any other event that promoted this national incentive toward victims rights.

"It's important," said Hopper. "The people who are impacted by crime in this community deserve to be honored and recognized. And sometimes just remembering is the best thing we can do for them and what they've done."

To learn more about National Crime Victims' Rights Week, visit ovc.ojp.gov.