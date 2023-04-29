Local crime victims honor loved ones lost to violence

On Saturday, local crime victims stood together for a healing vigil at Memorial Park in Riverside.

The vigil honored loved ones lost to violence and it was all part of the 5th annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action, marking the end of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“We provide a safe space so they can heal,” said Feletta Smith.

This is what the local chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is all about.

Feletta smith is a member of the group and a survivor.

Thomas Bevel shot Smith several times back in 2004 and killed Smith’s friend and that man’s 13-year-old son.

He was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death, but earlier this month Smith went to another hearing because Bevel’s appealing his death sentence.

“Every time I go to court it’s like reliving what happened to me,” said Smith.

But as a survivor, Feletta shared her story among others on Saturday when local leaders, crime survivors, and victims’ families stood side-by-side for a vigil all to support and remember victims of crimes.

Feletta said their local chapter has helped more than 200 survivors and hopes to continue to do so.

