Local defense attorney Scott Schroeder points to flaws by prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all counts of homicide, reckless endangerment

A Burlington defense attorney saw major flaws in the case that led to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen charged with killing two and injuring one in an Aug. 25, 2020, shooting during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A jury deliberated for more than three days over whether to convict Rittenhouse on numerous charges related to the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, including first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide, and the shooting of another man who survived.

Scott Schroeder, a former prosecutor who now is a private defense attorney, said that a significant part of trying cases in front of juries is the narrative you paint. In the Rittenhouse case, the prosecution decided to paint the narrative that Rittenhouse was an active shooter, something Schroeder does not believe played well with the jury.

“Mr. Rittenhouse, he looks as a dumb kid,” Shroeder said. “He doesn’t come across as a battle-hardened white supremacist. ... His sobbing on the stand, if the jury found it sincere, probably helped him out.”

Sincerity is important in a case and that is what juries pick up on, Schroeder said recalling a case he prosecuted wherein the defense attorney seemed to be playing a role. That didn’t go over well with the jury, and the defendant was found guilty.

“I think juries' opinions are that if you have to sell your case that hard, we have some serious doubts about whether your case is what it is,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder didn't watch every minute of Rittenhouse testimony, but like many Americans, he followed it through news reports. He later listened to an interview with Gaige Grosskreutz, the only person who survived being shot by Rittenhouse. When Grosskreutz was cross-examined, he told the jury he had pointed his gun at Rittenhouse.

Witness testimony is not supposed to be a surprise during the trial, Schroeder said, explaining it is for this reason that attorneys take depositions beforehand. Schroeder said he does not know whether depositions were taken by the prosecution in the case.

“If (the prosecution) did, then they would certainly know what each witness was going to testify to before they put them on the stand,” Schroeder said. “When I am doing depositions, I am in control, I am the one doing the questioning and the prosecution has to sit there until I am done.”

Another part of the jury's perception is how the prosecution charges a case. Schroeder said there is very little doubt in his mind that the case was overcharged and that this could have been a key undoing of the prosecution.

Schroeder said he thinks Rittenhouse went to Kenosha looking for trouble, but when Bruce Schroeder, the judge presiding over the case, dropped the curfew and illegal weapons charges against Rittenhouse, it appeared he was the one following the law whereas the people he shot were the "rioters and looters" breaking the law.

“That took the wind out of the state’s sails,” Scott Schroeder said. ”They couldn’t argue he had that gun illegally. … One of the comments made by the defense attorney was that the people who criticized him said he shouldn’t have been there. But how many of the people who were there that night were from Kenosha?”

Video evidence is key

The state already had an uphill battle because video showed Rittenhouse was being attacked.

In any case, but especially in a self-defense case, Scott Schroeder said, video evidence can go a long way to proving what actually happened.

“These days, eyewitness testimony isn’t as important because everybody’s got a camera phone.” he said. “You don’t have to rely on eyewitness testimony, which is unreliable.”

In the Rittenhouse case, the jury was shown footage of the shootings and events surrounding the shooting from different angles.

When watching the video of the shooting, Schroeder said, you can tell Grosskreutz had his arms up when he was shot. He wasn't actively pointing a gun at Rittenhouse when he was shot. He argues this fact was not hit on hard enough by the prosecution.

“He did not pose an immediate threat to him at that point. I would at least want to talk to some kind of medical professional to see if they could tell where his arm would have been when he was shot,” Schroeder said.

For a brief period of time, Schroeder represented Diavontae Davis, who was convicted earlier this year after claiming he shot Reynaldo "Rey" Villarreal in self-defense.

Schroeder said he thought the video evidence would have been pivotal in that case, and indeed it was key evidence for both the prosecution and the defense.

Prosecutors hesitate to offer plea deals on high-profile cases

A question Schroeder had was whether the prosecution offered Rittenhouse a deal. He said even though Rittenhouse’s case may have seemed strong to him, defendants often will take plea deals just to avoid the uncertainty of a trial.

“I think that from Mr. Rittenhouse’s perspective, if the prosecution had offered some kind of plea deal that resulted in some kind of probation or minimal prison time, it would be hard to walk away from that when you are looking at life in prison with no parole,” Schroeder explained.

But even in a case that would be a close call, prosecutors may be hesitant to offer deals when the eyes of the world are on them.

Schroeder brought forward the example of the case he defended in 2019 when Kaylee Wilson fatally stabbed Mallory Doak once in the heart.

Schroeder was pretty confident the defense would win that case, or at the very least not get a conviction on the charge of second-degree murder, which carried with it a sentence of 50 years and a mandatory minimum of 35 years.

That case was tried in front of 8th District Chief Judge Mary Ann Brown, a key factor in why Schoeder opted to have a bench trial as the decision of whether to convict Wilson would be left solely on Brown. He said there is no telling what might happen in a trial. If Wilson won, she would go home to her children, but if she lost, they would be adults before she would be free.

It was just as much a gamble for the prosecution. In that case, the only options for Brown were guilty on second-degree murder or acquittal, and Schroder thought Brown was much closer to acquittal.

“That is an example of someone who could have rolled the dice on and walk on a complete acquittal, but when she was given a chance on something that would make her serve three-and-a-half or four years in prison, she didn’t have to think about it very much,” he recalled.

So on the second day of the case, Schroeder approached Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer and said it was time to work out a plea deal. Within two hours, a deal was struck, and Wilson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent. She's up for parole in June and even if she never makes parole, is guaranteed to be out in 2025.

“I think she’ll be out next year, before her youngest goes to kindergarten,” Schroeder said.

