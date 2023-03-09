Local dental office employees charged with COVID unemployment fraud

Mar. 8—Two employees of a Morgantown dental office were indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week for allegedly collecting nearly $30, 000 in combined COVID-related unemployment benefits.

Amanda J. Kincell, 42, of Fairview, and Casey Fike, 39, of Morgantown, were charged with multiple counts of wire fraud, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld's office.

The indictments state the duo filed for unemployment in March 2020 when their employer, Devito Dental, was forced to temporarily close due to the COVID pandemic.

However, in May 2020, Kincell and Fike returned to work at the dental practice, but continued to request and receive unemployment benefits.

According to the indictments, the women submitted materially false applications to WorkForce West Virginia as well as fraudulent weekly certifications, falsely stating they were unemployed, not receiving wages or income, had not returned to work, and had not worked any hours for the week in question, when, in fact, they were employed, earning wages, and had returned to work.

Kincell faces 11 counts of wire fraud and is accused of accepting more than 40 payments after returning to work, totaling $18, 350.

Fike allegedly accepted more than 20 improper payments that total $10, 388 and faces six counts of wire fraud.

"We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to methodically review every instance where COVID fraud is suspected, whether it's related to unemployment benefits, paycheck protection loans, or economic injury disaster loans, " said Ihlenfeld. "I appreciate the tips provided by the public and encourage their continued submission."

According to the release, the women could face up to 20 years in prison for each count on the indictments. An indictment is only an allegation. If convicted, their sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge.

The indictments state, pursuant to U.S. Code, the government will also seek the forfeiture of property as part of the sentence imposed, including money judgments in the amounts paid fraudulently to Kincell and Fike.

Story continues

The cases against Kincell and Fike were investigated by WorkForce West Virginia and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government.

Anyone aware of COVID fraud is encouraged to report it and can do so by emailing wvfraud @fbi.gov, calling 304-234-0100, or by regular mail addressed to U.S. Attorney, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003, Attn: COVID Fraud Unit.

TWEET @DominionPostWV