Local dentist indicted for $3M small business fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors say a Lake Norman-area dentist defrauded the small business administration for three million dollars.

A federal grand jury indicted Matthew Johnson last week. He was charged with wire fraud and tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors said he submitted a false application for a SBA-backed loan and used the money for personal expenses.

ALSO READ: Charlotte business owner indicted in $1.2M COVID loan fraud scheme

Channel 9 news partners at The Charlotte Observer reported that he used the money for travel, jewelry, and home repairs.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the crimes happened between August 2018 and November 2021.

Johnson pleaded not guilty.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Conover Fire chief faces fraud-related charges)