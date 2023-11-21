Local deputy injured after chase on I-70 westbound Tuesday morning

One Preble County Sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries due to a chase on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: WB I-70 back open in Indiana near Ohio border

I-70 westbound was closed for about two hours as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and deputies were investigating a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies received information about a stolen car from a Centerville dealership that was in the area.

Deputies located the car on I-70 WB near mile marker 10, which is about 10 miles from the Ohio-Indiana state line, Simpson said.

Deputies tried to pull the driver over, but they took off.

>> 3 in critical condition after shooting at Beavercreek Walmart; police to give update this afternoon

A chase gave way, and the driver made it nearly two miles into Indiana before crashing, Simpson said.

Law enforcement was not able to locate the driver or make an arrest, Simpson said.

The driver’s identity is unknown at this time.

This incident is under investigation and News Center 7 will update this story when more information becomes available.