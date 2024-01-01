Local designer’s work featured on floats in Tournament of Roses Parade

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A floral designer from Sturgis is showing off his work in the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade.

Douglas Bates is a part of the floral design team with Fiesta Parade Floats. This is his second year working on floats in the Rose Parade, held annually in Pasadena, California.

He was involved in two separate floats this year, floats representing The UPS Store and the Kaiser Permanente. The UPS float won the Bob Hope Award for Most Whimsical Entry and Kaiser Permanente won the President’s Award for Outstanding Use of Florals.

This year’s parade has a special meaning for Bates because he is surrounded by other Michiganders.

“It’s kind of surreal, being a Michigan boy, being here when Michigan is in the Rose Bowl. It’s kind of exciting. It’s really cool seeing so many U-of-M hats and U-of-M bumper stickers, like that because then I’m like, ‘Go Blue!'” Bates told News 8.

Coverage of the parade starts at 11 a.m. on WOOD TV8. The Rose Bowl is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

