Local detectives find cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia while executing search warrant

One man is in jail after law enforcement found drugs in his home, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak said.

39-year-old David L. Arnett, of Piqua, was arrested after law enforcement completed a search warrant at his home.

David L. Arnett

On Tuesday, Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and Piqua police detectives searched a ho in the 700 block of Young St. in Piqua, Duchak said.

The search warrant followed a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking.

During the search, law enforcement found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $16,000, Duchak said.

Arnett has been booked in the Miami County Jail on multiple charges.

Those charges include trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Duchak said.

According to Miami County jail records, Arnett’s bond for three charges is $61,000.

Duchak said the investigation is ongoing.