Local districts prep for Michigan's universal preschool plans

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Local school districts are preparing for the state’s push for universal preschool by the end of 2026.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first proposed free preschool for all four-year-olds during her January 2023 State of the State Address. She specifically referenced expanding the Great Start Readiness Program and said the plan would “launch hundreds more preschool classrooms across Michigan, supporting thousands of jobs.”

GSRP is a state-funded preschool program for children with risk factors for educational failure, administered largely through intermediate school districts. In the 2019-20 school year, GSRP served more than 37,000 children, 95% of whom came from low-income families.

Income caps on participation were lifted during the pandemic, but currently sit around 300% of the federal poverty level, meaning a family of four would qualify if they make less than $90,000.

Like all districts, Brighton Area Schools is working through the possible transition to universal preschool.

“Brighton will continue to be a leader in early childhood education, ensuring that all Brighton students have a great start to their formal education,” said BAS Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw.

Howell Public Schools offers a variety of preschool options, including half-day and full-day.

“High quality preschool is essential for all students, so we are thrilled to see the state's continued commitment to our youngest learners.”

Brighton’s tuition-based preschool program, Tot Spot, is housed at the Miller Intergenerational Center, which also houses the community’s senior center. The district’s childcare services are offered for infants through four-year-olds.

Howell Public Schools offers a variety of tuition-based preschool options, including half-day and full-day three and four-year programs, running either two or three days a week.

HPS is also preparing for the state's universal preschool plans. The first step is transitioning one of its four-year-old classrooms to GSRP.

“This strategic approach will allow us to make adjustments to our programming to enhance families' access to early childhood education, enriching the district's existing preschool offerings and fostering kindergarten readiness among a broader range of students,” said Director of Communications Tom Gould.

Hartland Schools Community Education Director Carol Hayes estimated an enrollment of approximately 125 preschoolers and 65 daycare students this school year. She indicated Hartland is planning to offer at least one GSRP classroom in the fall, and possibly two, depending on demand. The district's other preschool classrooms are tuition-based.

“We’re doing great now and are full staffed,” Hayes said. “It can be a tough challenge for us but we’ve had (more interest) over the last couple of years (in open positions).”

