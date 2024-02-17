Local districts share preliminary Count Day numbers

In addition to Valentine’s Day and the start of Lent, Wednesday, Feb. 14, was a significant day on the school calendar.

The second of two annual Count Days to determine enrollment — and state aid funding — was held Wednesday. This week’s count will represent 10% of districts' per pupil funding next year, with the October 2024 count representing the other 90%.

For the current school year, state funding is set at $9,608 per student.

West Ottawa counted 6,693 students on Wednesday. That's up from a 2022-23 count of 6,604 and a 2021-22 count of 6,541.

“We remain enthusiastic about the consistent growth in our numbers over the last three years, recognizing their pivotal role in determining educational funding and guiding resource allocation within our district,” said WOPS Superintendent Tim Bearden.

Holland Public Schools counted 2,925 students Wednesday, up from 2,868 in the fall and 2,855 this time last year.

“The strength of every healthy community is a strong public school system,” said Superintendent Nick Cassidy. “That’s why Holland Public Schools is committed to serving all children and families in the city of Holland and the surrounding area. We are excited to see continued growth in enrollment."

Zeeland Public Schools had a preliminary spring count of 6,053 students, a slight decrease from the audited fall count of 6,076.

There were 2,504 full-time students at Hamilton Community Schools on Wednesday. That’s down from an initial count of 2,529 in the fall, but above the previous school year’s 2,497 students.

Saugatuck Public Schools counted 799 students Wednesday. According to Superintendent Tim Travis, that’s up four from the audited fall count.

Black River Public Schools counted 934 students. Enrollment at Innocademy was 262, while iCademy Global had 220.

Counts reported Wednesday aren't official until audited by the pupil accounting office. Students enrolled but not in attendance Wednesday can still be counted, as long as they attend school within 10 days of an unexcused absence or within 30 days of an excused absence.

