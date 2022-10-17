Local Dixie Queen worker admits firing shot while at work, police say
A woman admitted to police that she fired a shot while she was working at a local Dixie Queen.
Erica Ousley, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she fired a shot into the air during work hours.
On Oct. 9, a woman reported to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) that Ousley, who is an employee at Dixie Queen located in the 4000 block of Third Street, got into a verbal fight with the victim over a refund for her order, an affidavit said.
According to court documents, Ousley went outside, retrieved a handgun from her car and fired a shot into the air which placed the victim in fear of being shot.
The suspect admitted to officers on the scene that she fired a shot, court records show.
The victim positively identified Ousley from a photo lineup as the person responsible for firing a shot.
She is due in court on Monday morning and has a $10,000 bond.
