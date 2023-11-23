Local dog shelter scrambling to house 100+ dogs ahead of emergency repairs

ST. LOUIS – A local animal shelter serving the City of St. Louis is in a dire situation. Emergency repairs have forced the CARE STL Adoption Center to scramble to find temporary homes for more than 100 dogs. They are hoping people will step up and adopt or foster the dogs for the two weeks it will take for the repairs to be completed.

The shelter, located near the corner of Jefferson and Clark avenues near Midtown, has a separate building to house dozens upon dozens of dogs waiting for a forever home. But state inspectors with the Missouri Department of Agriculture recently informed CARE STL that the facility’s patched-up floors must be replaced immediately.

It means a shelter already way over its 80-kennel capacity must move around 130 dogs out of the facility by Dec. 18. It’s something CARE STL executive director Abbie Knudsen said comes at an already difficult time of the year.

“It was definitely something we were not prepared to have to do this holiday season, in particular when we know people are traveling, and there is a high need for our services anyway with pets potentially being out in the cold,” Knudson said.

The shelter is desperate, but there is reason for hope. Knudsen said in just the past week, St. Louisans have stepped up and adopted 35 dogs. She’s optimistic that more people will stop by their shelter and become heroes for one of their rescue dogs.

“St. Louis cares about pets. Pets are a part of the family in this community. St. Louis cares about lifesaving. So, I really believe we will be able to find placement for all of the dogs,” Knudson said.

If you’d like to adopt or foster a dog in need, you have until Dec. 18 to do that. Representatives of CARE STL anticipate finishing the repairs by January 1, 2024. They said if you cannot foster or adopt, you can still help by volunteering or donating.

