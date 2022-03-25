Local drivers weigh the impact of proposed gas stimulus

As drivers across the country face painful prices at the pump, some in Congress want to give Americans gas stimulus checks to help deal with costs.

House representatives Mike Thompson (D-California), John Larson (D-Connecticut) and Lauren Underwood (D-Illinois) are co-sponsoring a bill that would send a $100 monthly energy rebate drivers, with certain criteria standards similar to those used for stimulus checks.

The payments would go through the end of the year when the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon. On Thursday, AAA reported the prices for a regular gallon of gas were $4.23 nationwide.

In a statement, Thompson said the bill was introduced to “provide middle-class Americans with monthly payments to ease the financial burden of this global crises.”

In the Miami Valley, some drivers think the proposed bill is a good one.

“I think that would be nice,” Reanna Dudley, of Huber Heights, told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis. “I think that would be great. I would appreciate it. I’m sure a lot of people would.”

While the intention is to ease the financial burden drivers are facing, some residents wonder where the government is going to find the money to pay for the proposed stimulus.

“It’s always interesting to hear that , you know, ‘We’re giving people this, we’re giving people that.’ It’s another billion here, it’s another billion there,” Greg Kothman, of Kettering, said. “Well, the government makes no money, you know, so it’s coming out of each of our pockets to give money away, back to us or anywhere else. So yeah, it’s concerning where it’s going to come from and how it’s going to be paid for.”

With prices so high, some drivers like Monica Albarracin, of Dayton, said something has got to give.

“I’m actually a bus driver and with house we have to get the kids to school and stuff, we need to be able to get to work without having to put a little pretty penny or hole in our paychecks to get there,” Albarracin said.

The bill is just a proposal at this point.



