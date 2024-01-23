Local earns academic honor at Missouri State University

Jan. 23—Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Tai Le, from Bullard, made the list. Le was among more than 5,100 students named to the fall 2023 dean's list.

