Local educators help OHIO Chillicothe prepare teacher candidates for job interviews

CHILLICOTHE - Ohio University Chillicothe’s graduating education majors recently participated in mock interviews with local educators and administrators to help hone their interview skills and prepare them for the job hunt, while learning what their local school districts are searching for in new teacher candidates.

Josh Tripp, principal of Chillicothe Intermediate School who is an OHIO Chillicothe alumnus and member of Ohio University Chillicothe’s Education Advisory Board, participated in the mock interview day and described the day as mutually beneficial for the teacher candidates and for the school administrators who attended.

“These mock interviews provide a great opportunity for graduating students to get a feel for multiple school districts in Ross County and beyond,” Tripp said. “I have hired several teacher candidates that I met here and was able to identify two full-time substitutes here today. This event also allows us to connect with other school principals, something we often do not have time for.”

Karen Corcoran, associate professor of instruction in the Patton College of Education's middle childhood education program and regional coordinator of professional internships in teaching, said many local school partners eagerly attend this bi-annual event to meet and support OHIO Chillicothe teacher candidates.

“This event benefits our graduating teacher candidates and the school districts in our surrounding area,” Corcoran said. “The Mock Interview Day allows Ohio University Chillicothe to continue to cultivate the great relationships we have with partner schools that host our teacher candidates in clinical field opportunities, including the capstone internship, formerly called student teaching. Not only do the teacher candidates get an opportunity to practice this important job search skill, but local administrators also get to practice interviewing and meet viable candidates for teaching positions in their school districts.”

Corcoran noted that the mock interview process has resulted in many job opportunities and hires over the years.

Brandon Turley is graduating this winter with his Bachelor of Science in Education in middle childhood education and is completing his field placement while substitute teaching at Chillicothe Intermediate School. He said the mock interview day helped provide interview practice, giving him confidence going into the application and interview process.

Following the mock interviews, students and visiting administrators continued their discussions over lunch and school administrators shared their perspectives and expertise during a Q&A session.

For more information on OHIO Chillicothe’s education programs, visit ohio.edu/chillicothe/academics/bachelor.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Local educators help OHIO Chillicothe prepare teacher candidates for job interviews