A local elderly resident was scammed out of $10,000. How to not fall for a similar scam.

HOPKINTON — A New York man is alleged to have scammed an elderly resident out of $10,000 and tried to get even more money before police arrested him Thursday, authorities said.

Police arrested Minahj Ismam, 21, of Queens, after an investigation that began Wednesday, Police Chief Joseph Bennett said in a release.

According to police, the victim called police Wednesday and said he believed he had been scammed. He told police that earlier that day, he had been contacted by a person who said they worked for a company that provided anti-virus software for computers.

Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett said a New York man is being charged with scamming a local resident out of $10,000.

"The caller allegedly told the resident that he needed to provide a courier with $10,000," according to the release. "The resident also reported that the scammer was able to manipulate his computer, which contained banking information."

The resident gave the courier the $10,000. Later on Wednesday, the resident was again contacted by the same person who said the resident had to make a second payment on Thursday.

According to the release, police set up a sting at the resident's home and stopped Ismam and a second person, who turned out to be an Uber driver who had driven Ismam from New York to Massachusetts.

Police charged Ismam with larceny from a person 65 or older; larceny of more than $1,200 by a scheme; attempted larceny from a person over 60 or disabled; and conspiracy to commit a crime.

"This is a great example of our patrol officers and Detective Bureau working together to arrest a criminal targeting the elderly," said Detective Sgt. Scott van Raalten, in a statement. "The senior population can be extremely vulnerable to scams, so we ask any resident who feels they may be targeted to call the Department at 508-497-3401."

Police offered several safety tips to avoid falling victim to similar scams. They include:

Do not provide personal or financial information through email.

Do not provide personal information over the phone.

Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible.

Don't trust unsolicited emails.

Never click on links in emails unless they are from a known sender.

Limit personal information posted on social media.

Look up the company’s phone number instead of using the one the one a potential scammer is providing and call the company to ask if the request is legitimate.

Ismam was ordered held on $1,000 bail during his arraignment Thursday in Framingham District Court. He is due back in court on Jan. 22 for a pretrial conference.

Ismam's lawyer, Brittany Bowers, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

