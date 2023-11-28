Local election official pleads guilty to felony charge

The deputy director for the Miami County Board of Elections has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge.

Ian Ridgeway, 30, of West Milton pleaded guilty Monday to one felony count of forgery, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ridgeway was being investigated over the summer by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed on paid administrative leave in early August.

News Center 7 checked and Ridgeway’s name is no longer listed under deputy director on the Miami County Board of Elections website. We’ve reached out to the Board of Elections for confirmation about his employment status and are waiting for a response.

In August, News Center 7 spoke with Miami County Board of Elections Chairman Dave Fisher about the investigation into Ridgeway. He said then that the investigation was due to irregularities with “some procurement of supplies.”

Ridgeway is set to appear back in court for his sentencing on Jan. 11. He faces a possible prison term of six to 12 months and a maximum fine of $2,500, according to court records. He could also receive up to five years of probation.