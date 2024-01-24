Local elections for 2024 already shaping up

The next Wichita Falls City Council election is more than 10 months away, but candidates are already lining up for one seat that will be open.

Wichitan Austin Cobb announced he will run for the At-Large seat that will be vacated by incumbent Bobby Whiteley. Whiteley will leave office on term limitations in November.

Candidates are aleady lining up for the next Wichita Falls City Council election in November.

“I believe in a Wichita Falls that caters to the needs of all its residents, fostering a strong sense of community and positioning itself for responsible growth,” Cobb said in a press release prior to his formal announcement on Thursday.

By law, candidates cannot officially file for local office before July, but Cobb, who lists himself as a business developer, filed a campaign finance report with the City Clerk on Jan. 12 that shows he has raised $6,540 in campaign contributions and has spent $1,030, most of which was the reimbursement of one contribution.

Business consultant Sam Pak also filed a campaign finance report for the at-large seat on Jan. 19. Pak, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Dist. 4 seat in November 2023, listed no contributions and no expenses. He has not formally announced.

The at-large seat is the only seat on the City Council besides mayor that all qualified voters in the city can vote on, regardless which district they live in.

The Dist. 1 seat, currently held by Councilor Michael Smith, and Dist. 2, held by Larry Nelson, will also be up for grabs in November. Both Smith and Nelson are eligible to run for re-election if they choose.

The Nov. 5 election will also have three races for the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. They are for the at-large seat currently held by board president Katherine McGregor, Place 2, held by Diann Scroggins and Place 4, held by Dale Harvey.

The Wichita County ballot on that date will have just one contested race. Incumbent Commissioner Barry Mahler will face Iowa Park resident Bradley Wynn in the Republican Primary in March and the winner of that race will face Democrat DeAndra Chenault in the general election.

The local races will coincide that state and national elections, including the race for president.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Local elections for 2024 already shaping up