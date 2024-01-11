Local elections: Matt McClain seeks full four-year term on Marion County Commission

Republican Matt McClain has decided he likes the county commission so much, he wants a full term as District 3 commissioner.

Appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September to finish the term of former County Commissioner Jeff Gold, who left office early, McClain said there's work to be done for the district and Marion County as a whole.

“While I had the privilege to focus on our issues through my work in the Florida Legislature, now I can directly represent the wonderful people here. We have a thriving local economy, yet we have so many challenges ahead, from roads to land development to public safety. I will always pursue policies and initiatives that are consistent with principles of fiscal responsibility and conservative values,” McClain said in a news release.

A challenger

The Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office website indicates that McClain has a challenger: David M. Blackwell, also a Republican.

Matt McClain

Blackwell signaled his intention to run in November and so far has not raised any money.

Before the county commission position became available, McClain was a legislative aide to state Sen. Dennis Baxley and state Rep. Charlie Stone, both Republicans from Marion County. McClain's father is former County Commissioner and now state Rep. Stan McClain.

About Matt McClain

McClain said he has assisted in shaping "dozens of policy initiatives through the legislative process in Tallahassee" during his more than 10 years working there. Among those initiatives: economic development, tourism, constitutional rights and education.

McClain is a College of Central Florida graduate who has a bachelor of science degree in business and organizational management.

Married with three children, McClain is a member of Redeemer Community Church, where he's a deacon.

Commissioners serve four-year terms and receives an annual salary of a little more than $103,00 a year. The salary is based on a formula that includes population, according to the state Office of Economic and Demographic Research.

Applications: Ever wonder who applied for that vacant Marion County Commission seat? Here's the list

Elected countywide, commissioners must live in their districts. District 3 stretches from south of the Ocala city limits to The Villages. It also includes Belleview and Summerfield.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: County Commissioner Matt McClain set to face the voters in 2024