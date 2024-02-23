Local elections in Murray County take shape

Feb. 23—More candidates have filed paperwork for local-level elections in Murray County.

Data from the Georgia State Ethics Commission indicates that incumbent Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport filed a declaration of intent to accept campaign contributions on Jan. 2.

His party affiliation is listed as Republican.

On Feb. 1, a campaign contribution disclosure report filed with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission indicates that Davenport's campaign held $7,008.81 in net balance on hand.

That same report listed his campaign "outstanding indebtedness" as $2,011.88.

A list of itemized contributions indicates the campaign received a $2,500 donation from Incredible Sample Services Inc. on Jan. 3. The campaign lists $10,040 in total contributions to date for the 2024 election cycle, with campaign expenses reported at $3,031.19.

Challenging Davenport in the sheriff's race is fellow Republican Jeremy B. Thompson, who filed a declaration of intent to accept campaign contributions on Dec. 27, 2023.

A campaign contribution disclosure report filed on Feb. 7 indicates the Thompson campaign held $970 in net balance on hand.

The campaign reports $3,250 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, with $2,280 listed for expenditures.

Per the filing, the campaign received a $2,000 contribution from Debbie Robinson on Dec. 27, 2023. The filing indicates that she is a retired doctor residing in Florida.

In other filings, incumbent Murray County Tax Commissioner Billy Childers turned in an affidavit on Jan. 31 expressing that his campaign did not intend on exceeding $2,500 in either contributions or expenditures.

That same day, Murray County Board of Education District 2 incumbent Renda Baggett and Murray County Board of Education District 3 incumbent Aaron Phillips filed similar affidavits indicating neither candidate sought to collect or spend more than $2,500 as part of the 2024 election cycle.

Also filing affidavits to not exceed $2,500 in campaign contributions and/or expenses on Feb. 1 were Murray County Coroner Jason Gibson and Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan.

Part-time magistrate candidate Christopher Hooker filed a similar affidavit on Feb. 2, as did part-time magistrate candidate Chris Fowler on Feb. 5.

Commission data indicates that Murray County Clerk of Superior Court Donna Flood likewise filed such an affidavit on Feb. 6.