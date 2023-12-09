Local elementary school nominated for ESEA Distinguished School Award

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local elementary school recently received an honor from the Virginia Department of Education.

Mary Calcott Elementary was nominated by the VDOE as a National Elementary and Secondary Education (ESEA) Distinguished School for 2023-2024.

During a surprise ceremony on Monday, Dec. 4, Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong and members of the NPS executive leadership team welcomed VDOE representatives to the school and presented flowers to Principal Danielle McIntyre.

“Mary Calcott Elementary is an exemplary school, and the work that the school’s administration, teachers, and staff have done to close achievement gaps is worth celebrating,” Byrdsong said. “The school is a model for other schools within our division and schools throughout the Commonwealth for achieving this wonderful accomplishment.”

The school was nominated for its gains in closing the achievement gap in English and science among its diverse student body.

Mary Calcott’s English-Language Learners’ reading SOL pass rate climbed from 24 percent in 2021 to 59 percent in 2023. Additionally, the science SOL pass rate among Black students grew from 17 percent in 2021 to 83 percent in 2023.

The school will be recognized during the 2024 National ESEA Conference, Feb. 7 through Feb. 10 in Portland, Oregon.

