Local family raises money for medical bills one cinnamon roll at a time

HOLLAND — When Sarah and Christian Koch moved to the Holland area with their son, Caden, they had no idea how much the community would wrap their arms around the young family.

Sarah and Christian are originally from Ohio and had been living in Chicago, but moved to Holland after purchasing Seppo Chiropractic.

In January, the family welcomed daughter Elliana (Ellie).

“We thought it was a normal pregnancy, but as soon as she was born, you could tell something was wrong,” Sarah said.

Shortly after her birth, Ellie was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called Dextro-Transposition of the Great Arteries. She struggled greatly in the first few hours of life, due to lack of oxygen.

Sarah Koch (seated) is now selling cinnamon rolls to help support her family, which includes Caden (left), baby Ellie and husband Christian.

Doctors intervened to provide temporary help until Ellie could have heart surgery. But the struggles immediately after her birth meant other organs also suffered.

According to Sarah, Ellie suffered a significant stroke on day three. Even now, they don’t know exactly how that's impacted her life.

“Cognitively, we don’t really know what she'll be capable of," Sarah said. "But from what we can see at 10 months, she's very full of life, very interactive, and is able to track with you. All of that is such an encouragement because when the stroke happened, we didn’t know what kind of quality of life she would have.”

In August, Ellie was finally able to go home with her family.

“She's been home about three months now and we're all so grateful to have her home with us instead of at the hospital 24/7,” Sarah said.

But the work continues — physical, occupational and speech therapy. Through it all, Christian continues to run the family's chiropractic business while Sarah cares for Ellie and Caden.

Financial stress remains the family's biggest hurdle. To alleviate some of that stress, they've created a GoFundMe account that remains active at gofund.me/e76bd152.

But Sarah is also selling homemade cinnamon rolls to Hollanders, with all profits going toward medical bills.

One local mother is selling cinnamon rolls to aid in paying medical bills for her baby.

Sarah said the community has overwhelmed the family with support and orders.

“Cinnamon rolls were the one thing I knew I could do from home and I could do on my own time,” she said.

Sarah is selling her cinnamon rolls for $18 for a half-dozen and $30 for a dozen. To order, email her at sarahkoch554@gmail.com or visit her Google form at rb.gy/6g1h35.

"We're so grateful to anyone and everyone who gives any kind of support," Sarah said. "Whether that's prayer or a word of encouragement or financially. We've felt so overwhelmed by the support from the Holland community.

"A small thing goes a long way — and even someone saying they're praying for us, or they're following our story or they think of Ellie, even a small act of kindness is a huge thing for us."

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Local family raises money for medical bills one cinnamon roll at a time