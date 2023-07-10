Local family warns of potential danger after glass oven door spontaneously explodes

It sounds like a kitchen nightmare.

Imagine the glass on the front of your oven door spontaneously exploding -- even if the appliance hadn’t been used in hours or even days.

It happened to a family in Plum.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m., the warning that family has for others on the potential danger.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 newborn girls die after they were found in bathroom at child care center Man facing charges for hitting ex-girlfriend in the head with hammer, Peters Twp. police say 17 people, including a medic, hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh VIDEO: Juvenile dead after shooting in Ambridge; SWAT called after suspects flee DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts