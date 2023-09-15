Local farmers experiencing pumpkin shortage

TechCrunch

It has been a long time coming, but TikTok says that its first European data center is finally operational -- partially, at least -- with the process of migrating users' data to the new facility now underway. The short-form social video giant announced it was opening a data center in Ireland way back in 2020, noting at the time that it expected to open in the region by early 2022. The company confirmed that while the data migration has now begun, it likely won't be complete until Q4 2024, by which point it should in fact have two (previously announced) additional data centers in operation -- a second one in Ireland, plus another in Norway, which will apparently run entirely on renewable energy.