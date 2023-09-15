Local farmers experiencing pumpkin shortage
Local farmers experiencing pumpkin shortage
Local farmers experiencing pumpkin shortage
You can't help but feel a little bit cozier after smelling these pumpkin candles. The post 6 of the best pumpkin candles that will make you want to pull out your sweaters and wrap up in a blanket appeared first on In The Know.
If you like to decorate for fall, you need these.
They'll make your home smell extra cozy.
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte contributed to and benefited from a seasonal market now worth over $800 million.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.
"Halloween dorm transformation check!"
From Tableau and Looker, to PowerBI and beyond, there is no shortage of business intelligence (BI) tools designed to help companies unlock insights from their vast swathes of data. Indeed, while many BI tools share key characteristics, they often vary in terms of who they're targeting: some offer more code-based workflows for data ingestion such as Google's Looker, others offer a drag-and-drop based interface which are aimed at less technical data analysts, and others offer a mix of both. Evidence, for its part, approaches things very much from a code-based standpoint, enabling teams to build data products using SQL and markdown.
Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante was apprehended in southeastern Pennsylvania after a nearly two-week manhunt.
Director Don Argott takes us inside his buzzy documentary about football's most endearing family. "Sometimes the documentary gods hand you a gift."
Truth: An unsexy non-toxic steam cleaner is just as good as a sexy Dyson vacuum.
India will reconsider allowing local firms to list on foreign exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation to gain access to foreign capital for growth. One of the exchanges India is considering is the London Stock Exchange, which outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. India had earlier considered allowing overseas listing of Indian firms in 2020, but later put it on the back burner.
In a note from Barclays housing research team, economists are pointing the finger at the aging Americans who are fueling the demand for homes as the market remains surprisingly resilient.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
A week after "pausing" its AI high scool sports reporter, Gannett publishing has has had to recheck and update every post the machine had written.
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
There's no shortage of chatbot services trying to earn a place in the myriad channels on Discord and Slack. California-based Gleen, founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, is offering its enterprise-grade chatbot to the most demanding segment of the market -- technical communities, like a blockchain infrastructure channel on Discord, and it has raised some fresh funding to work on the product. The narrow focus is a good start as it pushes Gleen to solve the most urgent issue in large language models today: hallucination.
It has been a long time coming, but TikTok says that its first European data center is finally operational -- partially, at least -- with the process of migrating users' data to the new facility now underway. The short-form social video giant announced it was opening a data center in Ireland way back in 2020, noting at the time that it expected to open in the region by early 2022. The company confirmed that while the data migration has now begun, it likely won't be complete until Q4 2024, by which point it should in fact have two (previously announced) additional data centers in operation -- a second one in Ireland, plus another in Norway, which will apparently run entirely on renewable energy.
Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" toward telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.
They really work!