Local fast-food employee admits to pointing gun at 3 women

A young man is behind bars after pointing a gun at three women and escorting them out of a local fast-food restaurant.

Taurean Moy, 20, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of evading arrest after he allegedly pointed a handgun at three women over the weekend.

Three women walked into the McDonald’s in the 2000 block of Union Avenue just after 4 a.m. on June 4 to order food, an affidavit said.

According to records, the trio entered the restaurant through an unlocked door, approached the counter and asked to order food.

One Mcdonald’s employee told the women to hold on and minutes later, Moy, another employee of McDonald’s, came from the kitchen holding a handgun with a red cloth on the handle, records show.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at the three women and told them to leave.

Moy walked the women out of McDonald’s with the handgun still pointed in their direction and one victim said the gun that was pointed at her was a handgun with a red bandanna on the grip, an affidavit said.

According to court documents, investigators conducted a video-recorded statement with Moy, in which he waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to pointing the handgun at the women and telling them to leave.

He said the gun had a red T-shirt on the handle.

Moy then said he followed them to the exit of McDonald’s and his actions were captured on video surveillance.

He is due in court on June 6 and his bond was set at $25,000.

