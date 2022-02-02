🌱 Local Fatal Crash + Winter Sprintfest Coming To Laurel Park

Morning, neighbors! Alexis Goring here with the Thursday Laurel Daily.

First, today's weather:

Fog with rain and drizzle. High: 54 Low: 50.

Here are the top four stories in Laurel today:

Gulfstream Park’s feature race, highlighted by several promising 3-year-olds including debut winners American Icon and Iron Works, will highlight Friday’s Stronach 5. The Stronach 5 will also feature races from Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields along with a low 12-percent takeout.The Stronach 5 will start at 3:57 ET with Laurel’s eighth race, a wide-open maiden $16,000 claiming event at a mile for 3-year-olds. (laurelpark.com) Prince George’s County police said that a crash involving two vehicles in Laurel happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. on Md. Route 197/Laurel Bowie Road.One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.(WTOP) The Winter Sprintfest meeting at Laurel Park in Maryland is taking place on Feb. 19. There are six stakes races taking place with $900,000 in prize money to be won. This Laurel Park card is going to be a paradise for gamblers. One highlight is the $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes.(The Southern Maryland Chronicle) According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, over 6 million pets are taken in each year by adoption facilities nationwide. However, ASPCA data notes that only around half of all shelter animals are adopted each year. For those looking to adopt, a great place to start your search is at Beltsville Community Cats. If you aren't sure if you have time to take care of a pet year round, many shelters also offer opportunities to foster pets until they are placed. If you've been hoping to adopt or foster a pet, start searching by visiting these shelters in the Laurel area. (Laurel Patch)

Today in Laurel:

O utdoor Ice Skating at Washington Harbour —Experience D.C.'s largest outdoor skating rink at The Washington Harbour! It's open for skating every day, including the holidays. Open for general admission, as well as private rentals. (11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Half Pint Kids Club: Groundhog Cupcakes —We welcome children ages 3-5 to join us for a fun filled culinary or craft workshop every Tuesday, followed by a store tour and samples. In this class kids will learn how to make a fun craft or a delicious snack using all-natural ingredients. Cost: $5. Registration fees may apply. (1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.)

The Event Maverick X Creative Saints Loft: Little Creative Bakers —Join Pastry Chef Angel Baldwin of The Event Maverick, LLC for a fun and enjoyable experience, learning the different techniques of cake decorating (and chocolate)! Each participant will receive six cupcakes, four decorative sugar cookies, a cake, or six chocolate covered items depending on the week of the month. Appropriate for ages 6-15. This class can be a little messy so please wear something that can withstand a little buttercream. Aprons are provided. Each student will receive a box to take their cake/cupcakes/cookies/chocolate home in. This event will be held in Hyattsville at the Creative Saints Loft. (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Soca Bounce Fitness Class —Soca Bounce is a 45 min high-intensity, low impact cardio burn session utilizing Kangoo Jumps boots (boot rental included in class fee). In-studio and/or outdoor fitness classes are all choreographed to the ever growing genre of Soca and other Caribbean genres. The rebound boots are designed to absorb up to 80 percent of the pressure (impact) off your joints (hips, knees and back) while improving balance, core strength, and promoting an increase in metabolism and endurance. Current class schedule is Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. in Upper Marlboro and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. in Bowie. (6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

The Hideout Comedy Lounge—The Hideout in Laurel runs comedy shows every First Thursday of every month. The best place in Laurel for comedy is at the Hideout. You will be hard-pressed to find a more fun and friendly atmosphere in the area than The Hideout. Come in for great comedy with delicious food and drinks with great people. (7:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

PGCPS: The Washington @commanders stopped by Oxon Hill and Fairmont Heights High Schools today as they enter a new chapter of football! @HogsHaven (Instagram)

City of Laurel - Government: Pasta Plus closed their doors after nearly 40 years of providing wonderful Italian cuisine to the Laurel community earlier this month! If you are still in possession of a Pasta Plus gift card with an unused balance, they have provided how you can contact them with your information at their website, www.PastaPlusRestaurant.com. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: *RECALL* As of Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test by Empowered Diagnostics. According to FDA these tests were not authorized by FDA, despite the labeling that indicated otherwise. FDA states a “potentially higher risk of false results” from unauthorized tests. (Facebook)

PGCPS: *REMINDER* Please administer student home COVID-19 test and upload results today. An upload link is available in student PGCPS email accounts. You can also access the form on our website. (Instagram)

City of Laurel - Government: Wishing all who celebrate, Happy Lunar New Year! It is the #YearoftheTiger, symbolizing the attributes of bravery, confidence and strong will. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: *REMINDER* The Prince George's County Health Department, Maryland will distribute #COVID19 at-home test kits AND adult-sized KN95 masks (two per person present) at libraries and community centers today (Thursday). (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: The City of Laurel and Council President Brencis D. Smith present Tech for Seniors , which is a series of workshops designed to help our senior citizen community learn how to get the most out of our their technology . (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: The City of Laurel plans to host a Virtual Black History Month Program Honoring the City of Laurel's African American Elected Officials this Sunday, Feb. 6 , starting at 3:00 p.m. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: PGCMLS is now hiring! Join a fabulous team of dedicated public servants who make a positive difference in the lives of community members every day. Apply now at https://pgcmls.info/employment (Nextdoor)

