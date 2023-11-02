Local favorites to play TimberTech Championship this weekend in Boca

TechCrunch
SBI Holdings, a Japanese financial services conglomerate and one of the largest venture capital firms in the East Asian country, has made a $40 million multi-fund commitment to anchor pan-African VC firm Novastar Ventures’ future funds. The commitment is the first direct investment by the Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company into a VC in Africa. Its subsidiary SBI Investment has already made in-roads into the African startup ecosystem by investing in Apollo Agriculture, Mono, the now-defunct WhereIsMyTransport, Hakki Africa, and Kepple Africa, a VC fund.