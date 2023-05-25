Local and federal officers arrest man wanted in Belleville shooting

A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with the shooting of a man outside a Belleville home in the 900 block of Centreville Avenue on Monday.

Barry J. Tobin was arrested in Waterloo by the U.S. Marshals Service and Belleville police detectives, according to court records and Belleville Assistant Police Chief Mark Heffernan.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury in the shooting, Heffernan said. Court records state Brian K. Irvin suffered a gunshot wound in a leg.

Tobin was charged Friday with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession/use of a weapon/firearm, according to a statement from St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric.

Heffernan did not disclose a motive for the shooting but said, “The victim and the suspect knew each other prior to this incident.”

The charging documents allege Tobin used a 9 mm handgun to shoot Irvin.

Tobin previously was convicted of aggravated driving under the influence in 2012, the documents state.

Heffernan said Tobin was scheduled to be transported from Waterloo to the Belleville City Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

St. Clair County court records do not list a court date or a defense attorney for Tobin.