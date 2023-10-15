Local financial expert: Jacksonville residents have plenty of options to build savings

October is National Financial Planning Month, and with the rise in inflation this is a wonderful opportunity for families nationwide to re-evaluate their monthly expenses. There are a multitude of ways to adjust your household budget to allow for monthly savings — both in the short-term and long-term. One in particular that is on the rise and worth considering is switching to an adjustable-rate mortgage.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the number of adjustable-rate mortgage applications has tripled since January. They are different from a traditional fixed-rate mortgage because the interest rate that you pay can change during the lifetime of the loan.

Most adjustable mortgages include caps and limits as to how high the interest rate can go; and their introductory rate is typically lower than a fixed mortgage (especially in an increasing interest rate environment, like we’re currently experiencing). The typical rate is usually about .5% to 1.5% lower than that of a conventional mortgage’s interest rate.

A borrower can enjoy the lower interest rate for the first years of the loan, which usually spans between five to 10 years. As an example, a $400,000 30-year conventional mortgage loan with an interest rate of 7.25% would have a principal interest payment of $2,728; that same loan amount in a five-year adjustable-rate loan could have a payment of $2,462.

This is an annual savings of $3,190, but over the first five years this represents $15,950 in total savings. If that isn’t enough, during those first five years the principal balance of a $400,000 mortgage will be paid down faster with the adjustable-rate mortgage. The interest savings with an adjustable-rate product is a double whammy of savings if you focus on the initial interest rate period. Whether it is five, seven or 10 years, you will always save money and pay down your principal balance faster during those years.

Convenience often rules in this day of electronic banking, though it’s no replacement for face-to-face connection. I recommend taking some time this month to meet with an adviser at your local financial institution. Whether you manage your household’s finances at a credit union or bank, your local branches have experts on hand to help you explore options like an adjustable-rate mortgage to build monthly savings.

Financial fitness is attainable by being flexible and exploring your options with an expert. There may be opportunities that you are not aware of to make your money work for you in our present economy and to better secure your future. Take advantage of the resources available to you and find solutions that make sense for your personal financial well-being.

Joy Bing is the chief lending officer for RadiFi Credit Union (formerly Jax Federal Credit Union).

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

