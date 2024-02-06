Local fire chief named 2024 North Carolina Fire Chief of the Year

Wesley Chapel Fire Chief Steve McLendon was named the 2024 North Carolina Fire Chief of the Year.

It is the most prestigious award from the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for this award,” McLendon said in a news release. “As I look back at my early years in the department, it is truly amazing to see how our department has grown and I am truly grateful to have such a talented and dedicated team standing with me. Delivering a community-focused and community-centered fire department has always been my priority.”

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department serves more than 50,000 citizens in western Union County.

The announcement was made at the North Carolina Fire Chiefs Association annual banquet meeting on Jan. 2.