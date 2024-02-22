Local fire departments attend aerial fire fighting course

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Local fire departments attended a free aerial training course to better prepare themselves for the upcoming wildfire season in Mineola.

Community leaders and local fire departments were invited to the course hosted by the Texas Forest Service and Dauntless Air, an aerial firefighting company on Wednesday, helping crews learn how to extinguish fires from aircrafts.

“Like most fire training, anytime there’s a resource that can be utilized on wild land fires is good to be more familiar with it, whether on how to communicate or how to be more tactfully efficient with it in support of your own fire operations,” Dan Carrol, development advisor for Dauntless Air, said.

The course was an introduction of aerial firefighting by using the Dauntless FireBoss aircraft.









The event held in Mineola provided local fire departments with training especially when extinguishing fires in large teams. Due to high winds, crews did not perform air training during the Wednesday course.

Trainers said this course is an important part of their course with the hopes of completing it by Thursday.

