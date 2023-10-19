Local florist pass out bouquets, smiles on National Petal it Forward Day

TechCrunch

Mention automation and someone will invariably (and understandably) mention its impact on jobs. There are a lot of opposing views on the subject, of course, but the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that robotics and AI will have a profound impact on human jobs, going forward. At today’s Delivering the Future event at a fulfillment center south of Seattle, the company announced that it will be teaming with MIT and the Ipos research firm to determine how these systems will impact work.